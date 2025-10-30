2025 U.S. Drone Executive Orders Strongly Favoring Domestic Drone Industry As Production Efforts Ramp Up

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent view of the U.S. Drone market was posted on an industry insiders site, as it asked an interesting question:“What if the drones you use today weren't available in the U.S. next year? It sounds dramatic, but it's exactly what could happen under the new rule.” The publication continued:“In June 2025, the President signed the“Unleashing American Drone Dominance” Executive Order (EO). This order will support the use of U.S.-made drones and eliminate the use of foreign drone technology. The EO and the 2025 National Defence Authorization Act require the authorities to complete a national security review of DJI by December 2025. If DJI is deemed a threat to U.S. national security, new models could be blocked from sale in the U.S. (DJI is a Chinese technology company that is the world's largest maker of consumer drones.) The executive order is a blueprint for two major goals: accelerating drone innovation in the U.S. and ensuring that most drones are manufactured domestically, not overseas. The key elements include: Pushing for Faster Integration. The FAA must propose rules for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flights within 30 days and finalize them within 240 days. This offers a huge advantage for commercial pilots and public safety teams. In simple terms, this executive order allows drone pilots to run more routine, long-range operations without waiting years for regulatory updates. Cutting Through Red Tape. The order encourages the FAA to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to speed up Part 107 waiver approvals, which previously took weeks or months. By identifying common scenarios and automating those approvals, pilots can spend more time flying and less time waiting. Active Companies in the drone industry this week include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS).

Key Elements Continued: Investing in Advanced Air Mobility. The order launches an Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) pilot program for air taxis and rapid cargo delivery. But here's the catch: only U.S.-developed technology can be used in these projects. This indicates that the government wants to build the future of aviation domestically rather than import it. Prioritizing U.S.-Made Drones. Section 7 of the order conveys the government's clear intention. It directs federal agencies to source drones from U.S. manufacturers“to the maximum extent permitted by law.” It also intends to reduce high dependence on foreign supply chains that could lead to national security risks. Strengthening the Defense Side. According to this executive order, the Department of Defense must expand its“Blue UAS” list of approved, secured drones and update it every month. The list already excludes DJI. Also, adding new U.S.-made drones to the list will serve to further eliminate Chinese-made models from defense contracts. The aim is clear: create a homegrown and secure drone network while simultaneously keeping foreign-made models, particularly from China, on the sidelines.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) to Highlight Drone as a Service, AI Drone Solutions, and US Defense Initiatives at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA ) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI-driven drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions announces it will participate in three upcoming US investor conferences. These high-profile investor events bring together a variety of institutional investors, fund managers and family offices to learn about new company stories and investment opportunities. ZenaTech's leadership team will present an overview of the company and engage in one-on-one meetings highlighting the latest developments regarding its AI drone solutions for commercial and defense markets and the expansion of its Drone as a Service business.

Conference Details:

A DealFlow Conference – The PIPEs Conference - A premier investor event connecting emerging growth companies with institutional investors and family offices. ZenaTech executives will participate in presentations, networking sessions, and investor briefings.

Date: November 12–13, 2025 | Venue: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida

Benchmark 14th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference - A leading forum for one-on-one meetings between company executives and institutional investors, focusing on high-growth technology and defense companies. ZenaTech will present and participate in Investor meetings.

Date: December 4, 2025 | Venue: New York Athletic Club, New York, NY

Northland Virtual Conference 2025 - A virtual platform connecting growth-stage companies with institutional investors and analysts. ZenaTech will participate in live discussions and virtual one-on-one meetings.

Date: December 16, 2025 | Format: Virtual

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with ZenaTech representatives at any of these events, please contact... or visit the respective conference websites.

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, recently announced the successful flight testing of its Black WidowTM drone equipped with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) Visual Navigation (VNav) Software.

The test demonstrated that the Black WidowTM drone, currently part of the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) program of record, can navigate in GPS-denied conditions using Palantir's visual-based navigation software. This marks the first known commercial demonstration of visual navigation software on a drone already accepted into a U.S. Army program.

“This is a breakthrough moment not just for Red Cat, but for the tactical needs of the Department of War,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat.“Every battlefield is a GPS-denied environment, and this successful test shows that Red Cat and Palantir are delivering a software-driven solution the Army can rely on. It requires no new hardware, is ready to deploy today, and gives warfighters the edge in contested environments. It also signals our evolution into a full-stack defense technology platform, with expected margin expansion and strong revenue potential in 2026.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, recently announced that it will unveil its new Outrider Drone during an exclusive, invitation-only event, the Cochise County Border Drone Summit, taking place November 16–17, 2025, in Sierra Vista, Arizona (the“Summit”).

Hosted in partnership with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the Summit will bring together select leaders from law enforcement, defense, and security sectors to demonstrate and explore how advanced, NDAA-compliant UAV systems are transforming border security and public safety operations.

Draganfly's Outrider Drone will make its debut with a live operation near the Southern U.S. border. Engineered for long-endurance surveillance and logistics missions, Outrider integrates advanced imaging and secure communications to deliver real-time capabilities across complex terrain - ideal for border security, emergency response, and defense operations.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, recently announced the acquisition of a controlling interest in Insight Intelligent Sensors, an Israeli developer of AI-driven electro-optical sensing systems.

Insight Intelligent Sensors designs and manufactures AI-powered electro-optical systems for real-time anomaly detection in complex environments. Its proprietary Smart Imaging Module (SIM) performs ultra-high-resolution edge processing to detect, classify, and track small drones, vehicles, people, and early signs of wildfires - even in GPS-denied or RF-contested environments. Systems from Insight Intelligent Sensors are operationally proven through programs with U.S. and Israeli defense and homeland security agencies.

