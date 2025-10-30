Endoquest To Advance Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Powered By NVIDIA IGX Thor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EndoQuest Robotics, Inc., a pioneering leader in endoluminal robotic surgical technology, today announced it is integrating NVIDIA IGX Thor, a NVIDIA Blackwell -powered, enterprise-ready platform, as EndoQuest advances its next-generation robotic system toward commercialization.

The collaboration will focus on integrating EndoQuest's visualization system, robotic control and secure cloud services using NVIDIA accelerated computing and software stack, including NVIDIA Holoscan, NVIDIA CUDA and NVIDIA AI Enterprise. The collaboration aims to deliver real-time image processing, robotic control and cloud-enabled intelligence in a unified architecture.

“By powering our visualization, control and secure cloud services with NVIDIA's industry-leading technology, we aim to streamline our system architecture for performance, reliability and clinical scalability,” said Eduardo Fonseca, CEO of EndoQuest Robotics.“This unified architecture is critical to advancing our technology for endoluminal robotic surgery and reaching commercialization.”

As part of this initiative, EndoQuest will leverage NVIDIA technologies for low-latency sensor processing and 3D visualization, precise and time-synchronized motion control, and secure cloud connectivity. These capabilities will support fleet management, data services and AI deployment. Findings from this work will guide EndoQuest's product development and commercialization strategy for its future robotic systems.

This effort coincides with EndoQuest's PARADIGM Trial, a pivotal multicenter study evaluating EndoQuest's Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System for use in lower gastrointestinal (GI) tract procedures by both colorectal surgeons and gastroenterologists.

About EndoQuest Robotics

EndoQuest Robotics is a leading innovator in the development of transformative endoluminal robotic technologies. EndoQuest is focused on addressing unmet needs in gastrointestinal (GI) medicine and endoluminal surgery by enabling physicians with unprecedented surgical access, precision, and flexibility. The Company's proprietary technology is designed to navigate and perform scar-free procedures through the body's natural orifices, allowing for the least invasive surgical approach. Since its founding, EndoQuest has collaborated extensively with healthcare providers, researchers, and industry partners to advance its revolutionary flexible robotic system with the goal of improving patient outcomes and redefining the standard of care in minimally invasive surgery. For additional information, visit the Company's website at .

EndoQuest's Endoluminal Surgical System is an investigational device, has not been cleared by the FDA, and is not yet available for commercial sale in the United States.

