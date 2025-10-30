Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Intchains Group Limited To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, November 13


2025-10-30 09:01:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the“Company”), a company engaged in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter and nine month periods ended September 30, 2025, after the close of the market on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 8:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 13, 2025 (corresponding to 9:00 am Beijing Time on Friday, November 14, 2025).

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & International (Toll) +1 646-307-1963
China +86 400-030-0308
Hong Kong (Toll-Free) +852 800-960-994
Singapore +65 3159-1234

Webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast including accompanying slides may be accessed via the following link: , or via the investor relations section of the Company's website .

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, the replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Intchains Group Limited
Intchains Group Limited engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited
Investor Relations
Email: ...

The Equity Group
Lena Cati, Senior Vice President
212-836-9611 / ...

Alice Zhang, Associate
212-836-9610 / ...


MENAFN30102025004107003653ID1110270747



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search