Cambridge report: UAE public says education must prepare students for AI era
(MENAFNEditorial) New Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) and YouGov survey polled over 1,000 adults in the UAE on the role of technology and human skills in the future of education
New technology is the number one challenge people in the UAE believe the education sector needs to prepare the next generation for, a new Cambridge / YouGov survey of over 1,000 adults in the UAE released today has found. These are among the findings of ‘Humans at the heart of education’, the new report from Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) released today, focused on national education system development.
Nearly half (47%) of UAE adults surveyed chose emerging tech such as AI and automation as one of the top three challenges for the education sector to address, followed by public health issues such as mental health and pandemics (43%), cyber security (43%) and climate change (39%).
The new ‘Humans at the heart of education’ report contains a survey, conducted by YouGov on behalf of Cambridge, which polled 1,007 adults in the UAE aged 18+ between 26th August and 1st September 2025 on the role of technology and human skills in the future of education.
With the growth of AI within education and the workforce, nearly four in 10 (38%) people in the UAE said digital skills including AI and data literacy are among the most important things that need to be fostered in the next generation.
Beyond digital skills, skills that can be applied in the workplace no matter what change technology brings were highly valued by respondents in the UAE. A third (33%) chose creativity and innovation as among the top three skills to be fostered in the next generation, followed by self-management (28%), social skills (27%), values/ethics and social responsibility (26%), critical thinking (23%) and leadership (17%).
This is something the UAE is already looking into, emphasising the importance of developing the human capacity required to use AI wisely, effectively, and ethically, and that the nation’s focus should remain on people – not technology alone – to ensure purposeful, meaningful engagement with AI.
Nearly four in 10 (37%) said technology was among the factors at school that have the biggest impact on preparing children for the future, closely followed by teachers (31%) and parental engagement (25%).
Nearly nine in 10 (89%) people in the UAE believe teachers should play a large or significant role in deciding education policy. Meanwhile, 87% believed parents / guardians should play such a role, 82% students, 80% the community, and 73% employers.
Jane Mann, Managing Director, Partnership for Education, Cambridge said:
“AI is changing education, and the world students will graduate into, at a faster pace than any time in human history. We can see this clearly in the UAE, when respondents tell us that new technology is the number one challenge the education sector needs to prepare the next generation for.
“Teaching digital skills, highly in demand among people surveyed in the UAE, is a vital foundation. But our report shows that, for the next generation to thrive, we must also equip learners with the deeply human knowledge, skills, values and connections that are key to building resilient individuals, and in turn resilient economies and societies.
“The UAE is already engaging deeply with education questions in the AI era. We hope this report will offer insights as it shapes education to fully reap the benefits of emerging technology for its people.”
NOTES FOR EDITORS
This report is part of Cambridge University Press & Assessment’s ongoing work supporting national education systems. It builds on a separate recent report from Cambridge that supports the international education community to navigate the future.
About Cambridge University Press & Assessment
Cambridge University Press & Assessment is a world leader in assessment, education, research and academic publishing. We are part of the University of Cambridge and share its mission ‘to contribute to society through the pursuit of education, learning and research at the highest international levels of excellence’. This connection gives us an unrivalled depth of experience in research, academic publishing, national education systems, international education and English language learning.
Find out more about our work with national education systems at
About YouGov’s survey
Total sample size was 1,007 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 26th August - 1st September 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all adults in UAE (aged 18+). YouGov is registered with the Information Commissioner. YouGov is a member of the British Polling Council.
