Changan Automobile Strengthens Presence in MEA with Brand Launch in South Africa
(MENAFN- IPN) Dubai, UAE - October 30, 2025: Changan Automobile has officially launched its brand and five key vehicle models in South Africa, marking a major step forward in its strategic expansion across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
The launch event, held in Johannesburg, unveiled five models – CHANGAN Alsvin, CHANGAN CS75Pro, CHANGAN Hunter, CHANGAN Hunter K50, and DEEPAL S07 EV – with two additional vehicles, DEEPAL S05 and CHANGAN UNI-S, scheduled for launch in 2026.
This milestone follows the strategic signing between Changan Automobile and Jameel Motors in February 2025, appointing Jameel Motors as the official distributor for Changan in South Africa. The partnership covers the distribution of combustion-engine vehicles under the CHANGAN brand and new energy vehicles (NEVs) under the DEEPAL brand, reinforcing both companies’ shared commitment to delivering innovation, quality, and sustainable mobility to the market.
Xiao Feng, General Manager of Changan Automobile Middle East and Africa Business Unit, said:
“South Africa represents an exciting new chapter in Changan’s journey across the Middle East and Africa. This market has tremendous potential, and our partnership with Jameel Motors allows us to bring our advanced, high-quality vehicles to more customers. At the same time, it reflects our broader regional ambition – as we continue to deepen our presence and investments in the GCC and beyond. From the UAE and Saudi Arabia to Egypt and now South Africa, Changan is committed to building a lasting connection with customers across the region”.
Changan’s expansion into South Africa comes at a time of strong local market growth, with passenger car sales increasing by 18.3% year-on-year in January 2025. The move further strengthens the company’s footprint across MEA, where it has been active since 1994 and has achieved over 400,000 cumulative vehicle sales.
In the GCC, Changan continues to reinforce its presence with robust distribution networks and a growing customer base in key markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, driven by rising demand for vehicles that combine advanced safety, design, and performance.
With 39 production facilities across 14 bases worldwide and a global R&D network spanning 10 cities in six countries, Changan remains at the forefront of automotive innovation. Its international team of more than 18,000 engineers and designers continues to advance the company’s vision for intelligent and sustainable mobility under its “Vast Ocean Plan”.
The South Africa launch marks another important milestone in Changan’s global journey—expanding its reach, strengthening partnerships, and building long-term customer trust across one of the world’s most dynamic regions.
– ENDS –
