HPQ Receives First Industrial Shipments Of HPQ ENDURA+ Batteries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the first ENDURA+ batteries now in hand, HPQ prepares to distribute samples for field testing and advance toward full-scale commercialization

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08 ), a technology company driving innovation in advanced materials and critical process development, announces that it has received its first industrial shipments of HPQ ENDURA+ lithium-ion battery cells from the manufacturer [1].

The shipment, which arrived at HPQ's Montreal office late last week, includes both 18650 and 21700 cylindrical formats incorporating HPQ's and Novacium [2]GEN3 silicon-based anode material.

These pre-commercial cells mark the transition from laboratory validation to real-world performance evaluation. HPQ will now begin distributing units to selected industry partners and institutional testers across mobility, energy storage, and defense sectors for independent field testing under various operating conditions.







Bernard Tourillon, president and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc.,

holds cylindrical 18650 and 2170 cells in his office in Montreal.

STEP TOWARD MARKET VALIDATION

The receipt of these first HPQ ENDURA+ cells represents a critical milestone in HPQ's path to commercialization. Built on the success of extensive lab trials conducted by Novacium throughout 2024 and 2025, the 18650 and 21700 cells have already demonstrated promising electrochemical stability, high energy density, and compatibility with existing lithium-ion production infrastructure.

Novacium continues to scale industrial manufacturing at its French facility, with production capacity now established for up to 1.5 million equivalent 18650-format cells annually. This gives us the flexibility to produce, based on demand, both 18650 and 21700 batteries.

“Receiving these first industrial batches is more than a logistical step-it's the bridge between development and market validation,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc .“We can now place HPQ ENDURA+ cells directly into the hands of end users and testing partners. This will allow us to confirm performance consistency across environments and gather the operational data we need ahead of full-scale commercialization.”

ADVANCING A NORTH AMERICAN BATTERY STRATEGY

Developed jointly with Novacium SAS, HPQ's GEN3 silicon-anode technology is designed to enhance energy density and cycle life while remaining compatible with existing cell manufacturing infrastructure. This unique approach accelerates technology transfer and supports HPQ's long-term vision: establishing localized, high-value battery material production in Canada to strengthen North American supply chains for advanced energy storage.

As testing proceeds and certification feedback is received, HPQ plans to update investors and partners on performance metrics, certification milestones, and forthcoming production schedules.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer (TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium - of which HPQ is a shareholder - the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO2 producer of fumed silica and high-purity silicon, with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site.

REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] For business and confidentiality reasons, the Company will not be disclosing the manufacturer's name at this time .

[2] Novacium is a cleantech start-up based in Lyon, France, founded by three French Ph.D. engineers-Dr. Jed Kraiem (COO), Dr. Oleksiy Nichiporuk (CTO), and Dr. Julien Degoulange (CIO)-and supported by HPQ Silicon Inc. The company aims to develop high-value-added technologies in the energy sector by combining deep scientific expertise with a strong industrial vision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding HPQ Silicon and Novacium's development of silicon anode-based battery technology. Management expects progress toward manufacturing, prototype testing, commercialization, financing, and positioning in capital markets. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management's future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to HPQ batteries is available for download [here ].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (), and on the Company's website at:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO

Tel +1 (514) 846-3271

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at