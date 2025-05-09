Lack Of Accountability For Israeli Occupation Is 'Shocking': Doctors Without Borders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Emergency Coordinator for Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) in Gaza, Claire Manera, described the lack of accountability for Israeli occupation's actions as "shocking," adding that the organization is "at a loss for words in the face of the daily loss of life" in Gaza amid the intensifying Israeli assault on the Strip.

In a post on X platform, Manera stated that no aid has entered Gaza since March 2 due to a decision by Israeli occupation authorities. She added that the organization is facing severe shortages of essential supplies and fuel needed to maintain its medical response, while the number of people with serious injuries continues to rise.

She stated that Palestinians are being killed and wounded en masse, as Israeli forces intensify their attacks across the Strip.