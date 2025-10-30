Manganese X Energy Announces Appointment Of Desmond Tranquilla, P.Eng., As New Director

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the appointment of Desmond Tranquilla, P.Eng., to its Board of Directors, effective October 29, 2025.

Mr. Tranquilla, a native of New Brunswick and a graduate of the University of New Brunswick, is a seasoned mining executive with over 32 years of experience in project management, mine construction, operations, and strategic development. He has held senior leadership roles with major mining and engineering firms, including Canada Nickel Company Inc., SNC-Lavalin North America, Ausenco Canada, AMEC Americas, and Detour Gold Corporation.

Presently serving as Vice President, Projects for Canada Nickel Company, Mr. Tranquilla played a key role in advancing the Crawford Nickel Project. His career highlights include leadership in delivering major capital projects such as Vale's CAD$1.6B Atmospheric Emission Reduction Project, Detour Gold Corporation's CAD$1.5B Detour Lake Project, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan's Cory Red Product Expansion and Piccadilly Mine Projects. He brings broad expertise across all stages of the project lifecycle - from early scoping and feasibility through design, construction, commissioning, and operations - across both greenfield and brownfield developments in North America.

Mr. Tranquilla's extensive technical and operational background will be invaluable as Manganese X advances its Battery Hill High-Purity Manganese Project toward completion of its Pre-Feasibility Study (" PFS ") and continues to strengthen its position within the North American EV battery supply chain.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X, commented: "We're delighted to welcome Des to the Board at such an exciting stage in our journey. His proven record of delivering large-scale mining projects will be a tremendous asset as we move closer to establishing a robust North American supply chain for high-purity manganese."

The appointment of Desmond Tranquilla to the Board of Directors of the Company is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

