KNA Security Celebrates 1,000 Five-Star Reviews In Perth

Perth, Western Australia - KNA Security is proud to announce a significant milestone. The company has received a total of one thousand five-star reviews across Facebook and Google. This achievement reflects more than a decade and a half of dedicated service helping homeowners and businesses in Perth and beyond feel safer and more confident.

A West Australian Company with Deep Local Roots

KNA Security is West Australian owned and operated and has been supplying and installing industry-leading security doors and window screens for over 15 years. The company is one of the few to manufacture its own security doors right here in Perth. That hands-on approach to manufacturing gives KNA Security a level of quality control few others can match. From material selection through to final finish, the team oversees every step.

Trusted Credentials and Authorised Partnerships

KNA Security carries a WA Police Licence number SA43751 and operates to the standards expected by local law enforcement and commercial clients. The company is an authorised dealer of Invisi Gard 316 stainless steel security doors. These high-grade stainless steel systems are known for their strength, longevity, and discreet appearance. KNA Security combines authorised premium products with its own manufacturing expertise to offer customers robust security without compromising style.

A Diverse Range of Security Doors & Screens

KNA Security's products feature the latest technology and features that enhance security, airflow visibility, and privacy. Customers can choose from hundreds of colours to match their home or business. Doors and screens are available with a range of security ratings so you can select the balance between visibility and protection that suits your property.

The company installs in many configurations, including alfresco enclosures, hinged security doors, sliding security doors, double security doors, and security window screens. For pet owners, there is also the option to add a pet door to stainless steel mesh doors so pets can come and go with ease.

What One Thousand Reviews Means

Reaching one thousand five-star reviews across Facebook and Google is more than a number. It is a sign that KNA Security's values are being put into practice. Each review represents a property where a family or business now feels more secure. Each review represents a customer who experienced on-time installation, clear communication, and a product that performs as promised.

The team at KNA Security attributes this success to consistent workmanship, personalised service, and a focus on local relationships. Many customers return for additional products or refer friends and neighbours.

Local Manufacturing of Security Doors for Better Quality Control

Manufacturing security doors in Perth means KNA Security can make decisions on materials, finishes, and assembly in real time. It also means quality control is not outsourced. The company can rapidly respond to custom requests and ensure every door meets its standards before it is installed. This local production model reduces lead times and creates a closer connection between design and installation.

Security Doors Built for Everyday Life

KNA Security understands that security doors and window screens must withstand daily use. The company designs doors that resist forced entry while still allowing airflow in summer and sightlines where required. The most advanced mesh systems provide strong physical protection while remaining visually unobtrusive. Whether a customer needs a door that opens a grand entrance or a compact sliding security screen, KNA Security offers durable solutions that meet Australian Standards for security doors and screens.

A Team with Experience and Care

KNA Security has worked across a wide range of property types from standard suburban homes to commercial premises. The company brings practical on-site experience to every job. Installers explain options clearly, recommend appropriate security ratings, and complete work cleanly and efficiently. Customers often praise the team for their respect for people's homes and for leaving sites tidy at the end of the day.

Authorised Dealer of Invisi Gard and Other Leading Systems

As an authorised dealer of Invisi Gard 316 stainless steel security doors, KNA Security supplies products built from marine-grade stainless steel that resist corrosion and maintain strength over time. These systems are a strong choice for coastal properties and anyone seeking long-term performance. KNA Security combines these premium products with its in-house manufacturing to offer a complete service.

Tailored Advice and Clear Guidance

Selecting the right security door or window screen is a decision many customers want help with. KNA Security provides tailored advice on security ratings, material choices, and colour selection. Customers are walked through trade-offs like visibility versus privacy and optimal airflow versus maximum screening. The company takes time to understand each property so that the final solution offers real-world protection.

Looking Ahead

KNA Security sees the one thousand review milestone as a checkpoint rather than a finish line. The company will continue to invest in manufacturing processes, product training, and customer service.

Comments from the Team

The team at KNA Security is grateful for the trust shown by customers who have left reviews on Facebook and Google. Each piece of feedback helps the company refine its approach and deliver better outcomes. The company thanks its customers, staff, and suppliers for their role in reaching this milestone.

How to Learn More

Homeowners and businesses interested in learning more about KNA Security's products and installations can contact the company for an obligation-free measure and quote for homes and businesses located between Perth and Lancelin. Guidance is provided without pressure and with a focus on matching the right product to the customer's needs.

Closing Note

The one thousand five-star reviews reflect KNA Security's ongoing commitment to securing Perth properties with practical, reliable, and attractive security solutions. The company remains committed to delivering high standards of workmanship, local manufacturing, and clear communication. For families and businesses that want security they can trust, KNA Security aims to remain the local partner they can rely upon.