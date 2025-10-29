M2 Compliance Reports Record 2025 IPO Growth Ahead Of Thinkequity Conference 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance, LLC ("M2 Compliance"), a leading full-service SEC filing and financial-disclosure agency providing complete solutions for EDGAR, iXBRL, proxy, and financial-printing requirements, today announced record IPO and registration-statement activity during 2025 as it prepares to participate as a sponsor of the ThinkEquity Conference 2025, taking place on October 30, 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

Record Transactional Growth in Capital-Markets Filings

Over the past 12 months M2 Compliance has achieved record growth in IPO and registration-statement transactions, primarily under Form S-1 and Form F-1 offerings targeting listings on Nasdaq and the NYSE. M2's 24-hour centralized production model and expanding Asia-Pacific (APAC) presence enhance coordination and turnaround for cross-border filings, particularly among foreign private issuers entering U.S. capital markets. The firm's footprint in Hong Kong, Singapore and mainland China continues to strengthen collaboration with international law firms and investment banks managing multi-jurisdictional offerings and now includes localized translation and regulatory-review services integrated within its transaction workflow.

Leadership in EDGAR Next Enrollment

The SEC's EDGAR Next initiative-a significant modernization of filer authentication and delegated access-requires issuers to enroll unique Central Index Keys (CIKs) and assign secure, token-based credentials to authorized users. Since the enrollment period opened in March 2025, M2 Compliance has successfully enrolled more than 5,000 CIKs and expects to exceed 7,000 by year-end 2025. This achievement reflects the company's scalability, disciplined workflow design, and continuous 24-hour production model. The initiative represents one of the most substantial system updates in SEC history, supporting the Commission's broader modernization and cybersecurity objectives to strengthen data protection and transparency across the disclosure ecosystem

Comprehensive Regulatory-Reporting Solutions

M2 Compliance delivers end-to-end regulatory-reporting and disclosure services, including EDGAR conversion (EDGARization), iXBRL tagging, typesetting, financial printing, proxy and annual-report production. Through its Unlimited Filings Program, clients engage with a transparent, all-inclusive service structure supported by specialized production teams operating within a centralized, secure 24-hour environment. This model provides consistency, accountability and responsive coordination for every submission-reinforcing M2's reputation for precision, reliability, and disciplined execution from initial drafting through final SEC filing.

Continuous Leadership and Operational Integrity

Now in its 16th year, M2 Compliance has processed more than 350,000 SEC filings and represents over 2,500 fully reporting issuers across multiple market segments. The firm's operational infrastructure, multi-layer quality controls, and responsive client communication continue to define its standing as one of the most trusted full-service filing agencies in the industry. Its global operations and expanding Asia-Pacific presence reflect M2's commitment to supporting issuers, counsel, and advisors through the evolving requirements of the modern regulatory landscape.

About M2 Compliance

M2 Compliance is a full-service SEC filing and financial-disclosure agency providing complete solutions for EDGAR, iXBRL, proxy and financial-printing requirements. The firm delivers accurate, secure and efficient filings supported by 24/7 client service and a comprehensive engagement model through its Unlimited Filings Program. M2 Compliance is a Florida limited liability company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, exclusively under the jurisdiction and governing laws of the State of Florida, United States of America. All statements, agreements, and client services are administered within this legal framework.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

M2 Compliance, LLC

501 East Las Olas Blvd., Suite 300

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (754) 243-5120

Email: ...