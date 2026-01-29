UAE, Russian Presidents Discuss Strengthening Relations, Issues Of Common Concern
Moscow: President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries in all fields.
During the meeting, held in the Russian capital Moscow on Thursday, the two sides also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common concern, particularly developments in the Middle East.
