Mathrubhumi Lit Fest Begins With Mohanlal Palestine Takes Centre Stage

The Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters 2026 commenced on Thursday with the esteemed presence of veteran actor Mohanlal, acclaimed writers KR Meera, Jonas Luscher and business leader MA Yusuff Ali, among several other dignitaries. During the inaugural ceremony, Mohanlal lit the ceremonial lamp and reflected on a century of Malayalam literary heritage, drawing parallels with his own longstanding engagement with the written word.

Highlights from Day 1 Sessions

Palestine, Gaza and the Future of West Asia

Day 1 of the festival featured several engaging sessions. Award-winning international journalist Anjana Sankar and The Hindu's International Affairs Editor Stanly Johny led a discussion titled "Palestine, Gaza and the Future of West Asia", emphasising that the conflict can no longer be considered a marginal or frozen issue in global politics.

Let Life Reveal Its Purpose

Another session, "Let Life Reveal Its Purpose", featured speakers Karthikeya Vajpai and Shanti Vijayan. The discussion, based on Vajpai's book 'The Unbecoming', highlighted that learning transcends age and seniority, providing guidance to anyone navigating confusion, ego, and the quest for clarity, especially among the younger generation.

Aanavandi Chinnam Vilikkumbol

Session on Aanavandi Chinnam Vilikkumbol' (When 'Aanavandi' trumpets), Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has entered one of the most successful phases in its history, citing improved passenger experience and better coordination between staff and commuters.

The Journey of Rhapsodies

The session 'The Journey of Rhapsodies' featured US poet, musician, and activist Scott Ezell in conversation with journalist and author Anand K. The discussion explored Ezell's long engagement with Indigenous cultures, particularly in the Americas and Asia, and the intersections of poetry, music, activism, and resistance to industrial and imperial systems.

The 7th edition of the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters will continue until February 1 at Kanakakkunnu Palace, Trivandrum, featuring a series of literary, cultural and intellectual sessions with participation from authors and poets from India and abroad.

