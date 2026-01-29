Kazakhstan Set To Launch Major Grain Processing Projects By 2028

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan plans to implement five large-scale investment projects for wheat and corn processing by 2028, with a total capacity of 4.8 million tons of grain per year, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

The total investment volume is estimated at approximately $2.6 billion. The projects are expected to create around 3,300 new jobs.

According to the ministry, the implementation of these initiatives will significantly increase the production of value-added products, expand the manufacturing of amino acids, syrups, vitamins, and bio-ingredients, enhance labor productivity, and boost the export of non-resource-based agricultural products.

The products will be mainly targeted at foreign markets, including the U.S., European countries, China, India, the CIS countries, the Middle East, and Africa, fully aligning with the goal of expanding Kazakhstan's export geography.

Key projects include the construction of a wheat processing plant in the Kostanay region with an annual capacity of 415,000 tons, corn processing plants in the Turkistan and Zhambyl regions, as well as new facilities in Astana and Akmola region focused on producing starch, gluten, bioethanol, and amino acids.

In 2025, Kazakhstan produced 152,100 tons of starch products, including 57,100 tons of starch, 12,700 tons of gluten, 82,100 tons of molasses, and 21,200 tons of bioethanol.