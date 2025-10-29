Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Drills 189 Meters Of Gold At Horse Heaven - CEO Craig Lindsay Speaks With Ellis Martin

Ellis Martin interviews Craig Lindsay, CEO of U.S. Operations for Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) following news of a major discovery at the Golden Gate Prospect within the company's Horse Heaven Project in Idaho.

The first hole returned 189.2 meters @ 1.3 g/t gold, ending in mineralization - suggesting a large district-scale gold system comparable to Stibnite.

The project also contains antimony, tungsten, and silver, supporting Resolution's goal of building a U.S. domestic critical-minerals supply chain.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">









-p alt="Ellis Martin Report" src="http://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37546en.jpg" style="float:left; height:31px; margin:5px; width:120px" />The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">













Aharon Zaetz Executive Director Resolution Minerals Ltd M: +61 424 743 098... Jane Morgan Investor Relations Jane Morgan Management M: +61 405 555 618...