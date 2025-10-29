Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Drills 189 Meters Of Gold At Horse Heaven - CEO Craig Lindsay Speaks With Ellis Martin
Ellis Martin interviews Craig Lindsay, CEO of U.S. Operations for Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) following news of a major discovery at the Golden Gate Prospect within the company's Horse Heaven Project in Idaho.
The first hole returned 189.2 meters @ 1.3 g/t gold, ending in mineralization - suggesting a large district-scale gold system comparable to Stibnite.
The project also contains antimony, tungsten, and silver, supporting Resolution's goal of building a U.S. domestic critical-minerals supply chain.
