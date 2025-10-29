403
Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra Concert On Nov 1 At Katara Opera House
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO), under the direction of maestro David Navarro Turres and featuring the first Steinway artist in the Middle East, Sonja Park, will present a concert at Katara Opera House on November 1.
The programme, starting at 7.30pm, includes a diverse selection of contemporary works infused with regional influences, notably the premiere of Dr Nasser Sahim's suite for piano and orchestra. The First Movement of Dr Sahim's Piano Concerto number 1 embodies a blend of Arab sensibility and classical structure, where nostalgia harmoniously intertwines with melody, and Eastern themes evolve into a universal language that resonates with humanity in all its manifestations.
According to QPO, the programme also features Desert Song by composer Claude Ledoux. The initial segment of this piece (the Song) could serve as the soundtrack for a documentary about the desert that the composer encountered a few years prior. It evokes vast and captivating landscapes.
The programme also features Omar Rahbani's The "Piano Concerto No.1" elegantly merges various Baroque musical styles, drawing inspiration from composers such as Bach and Vivaldi, alongside Indian rhythms known as Konakul and Brazilian influences, all while maintaining a Lebanese and Eastern essence through its melodic phrases.
Rahbani said: "The initial challenge in this musical piece was to establish a cohesive language after integrating all these diverse styles, while the second challenge was to identify the right musicians.
“After searching across various regions of the world, he discovered them in Lebanon. I liken the lengthy composition to a grand structure, as it necessitates extensive construction, engineering, and time."
Additionally, it features Donatas Bukauskas's 'Prayer for Peace' by Donatas Bukauskas invites listeners into a serene yet profound engagement with music. The programme also includes the Sounds of Baghdad, composed by Qoutayba Neaimi, which expresses his longing for his hometown. It serves as a reflection of the diverse aspects of his birthplace.
