Ministry Of Municipality Launches Smart Cities Project

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality launched a project Wednesday to apply ISO standards for sustainable, smart and resilient cities in the Doha Metropolitan Area, during a meeting and introductory workshop held for a joint team.The event was attended by representatives from several state entities and members of the World Council on City Data (WCCD).The workshop was initiated by assistant director of planning, quality and innovation at Ministry of Municipality Alanoud al-Rubaie, in the presence of Manager of the Planning and Quality Department at Public Works Authority (Ashghal) Eng. Jamal Sharida al-Kaabi, Assistant Director of the Strategic Planning Department at the Ministry of Interior Colonel Faisal al-Sulaiti, and CEO of WCCD Patricia McCarney, along with representatives from other participating national

Under the directives of HE the Minister of Municipality, the project comes as part of the Ministry of Municipality's efforts to implement its strategic plan's goals, in alignment with the Third National Development Strategy.The initiative aims to develop a comprehensive national system to measure Qatari cities' performance by applying international standards for sustainable and smart cities (ISO 37120, ISO 37122, and ISO 37123), which focus on quality of life, service efficiency, and urban resilience in facing challenges.The project is led by the Ministry of Municipality, in co-operation with WCCD and the participation of over 20 government entities from sectors including environment, health, education, infrastructure, energy, transport, economy, culture, and housing, alongside technical collaboration with the WCCD.The project includes several key components, such as: Standardising city performance measurement in Qatar based on internationally recognised methodologies; Enhancing data quality and governance in managing urban indicators; Promoting integration among government entities in urban development and public services; and supporting national efforts in sustainability, smart urban systems, and community resilience.The project is expected to improve the quality of life in Qatari cities, enhance the country's global standing within the sustainable cities network, attract investment, support data-driven urban planning, and help achieve a balance between economic growth and environmental preservation.The Ministry of Municipality said that this project represents a significant step toward building more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable future cities, reflecting the Ministry's commitment to implementing the Third National Development Strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030, while continuously striving to create an urban environment that meets human needs and fulfills the aspirations of future generations.