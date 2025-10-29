Techmediabreaks Micropolis Holding Co. (NYSE American: MCRP) Broadens Global Reach-New Agreement Signals Push Into Emerging Markets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Micropolis (NYSE American: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles (“UGVs”) and AI-driven robotics solutions, recently announced a major step in its international expansion strategy through an exclusive distribution agreement with AERXIO FZ-LLC. An article discussing this reads,“AERXIO, a UAE-based technology provider, will serve as the sole distributor of Micropolis's advanced unmanned ground security vehicles and related technologies across Egypt and North Africa... The agreement provides AERXIO exclusive rights to market Micropolis's 'The Patrol' platform. This autonomous unit is designed for both open-road and desert environments, with operational speeds of up to 50 km/h, a 15-hour runtime, rapid charging, and the integration of Microspot AI software. It is optimized for security, surveillance, and border protection... By combining proprietary AI with customizable robotics, Micropolis is positioning itself as a promising investment opportunity at the intersection of automation, security, and smart infrastructure, a combination that may attract both government contracts and private partnerships across emerging and developed markets alike.”

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

