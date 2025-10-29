Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

30Th IRENA Council To Review Energy Transition Priorities Ahead Of COP30


2025-10-29 10:11:23
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) convenes its 30th Council meeting tomorrow in Abu Dhabi to review progress on the Agency's work and consider collective priorities to accelerate the global energy transition, as preparations advance for COP30 and the 16th IRENA Assembly.

The two-day meeting will focus on the delivery of global goals set out under the UAE Consensus, including efforts towards tripling renewable power capacity and doubling energy efficiency improvements by 2030

In his capacity as 30th IRENA Council Chair, H.E. Francisco Chacón Hernández, permanent representative to IRENA and ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE said:

“The Council meets at a moment of renewed opportunity ahead of COP30. Our experience in Costa Rica shows that an energy system driven by renewables can coexist with social progress, economic resilience, and environmental stewardship. But the scale of today's challenge demands that we work collectively, bridging regions, sharing knowledge, and accelerating action.”

Programmatic discussions will address the role of clean industrialisation in promoting sustainable development, including through enhanced resilience in critical materials and renewable energy supply chains. The Council will also receive updates on the Agency's work on promoting regional cooperation.

Members will exchange national experiences, explore options to strengthen international cooperation and consider avenues to expand access to investment needed to scale up renewable energy deployment.

Outcomes will inform the 16th IRENA Assembly, where ministers and high-level representatives will convene in Abu Dhabi on 11–12 January 2026. As the first ministerial energy meeting of the year, the Assembly will take stock of global progress and guide the energy transition priorities for the year ahead.

The post 30th IRENA Council to review energy transition priorities ahead of COP30 appeared first on Caribbean News Global.

MENAFN29102025000232011072ID1110267917



Caribbean News Global

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search