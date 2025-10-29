30Th IRENA Council To Review Energy Transition Priorities Ahead Of COP30

In his capacity as 30th IRENA Council Chair, H.E. Francisco Chacón Hernández, permanent representative to IRENA and ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE said:

“The Council meets at a moment of renewed opportunity ahead of COP30. Our experience in Costa Rica shows that an energy system driven by renewables can coexist with social progress, economic resilience, and environmental stewardship. But the scale of today's challenge demands that we work collectively, bridging regions, sharing knowledge, and accelerating action.”

Programmatic discussions will address the role of clean industrialisation in promoting sustainable development, including through enhanced resilience in critical materials and renewable energy supply chains. The Council will also receive updates on the Agency's work on promoting regional cooperation.

Members will exchange national experiences, explore options to strengthen international cooperation and consider avenues to expand access to investment needed to scale up renewable energy deployment.

Outcomes will inform the 16th IRENA Assembly, where ministers and high-level representatives will convene in Abu Dhabi on 11–12 January 2026. As the first ministerial energy meeting of the year, the Assembly will take stock of global progress and guide the energy transition priorities for the year ahead.

