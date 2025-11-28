Sheikh Joaan Visits Aspire Academy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani paid an inspection visit to the Athletics Training Center Project at Aspire Academy for Sports Excellence yesterday. The project, which is being implemented through an integrated partnership between Aspire Academy, the Qatar Athletics Federation, and Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital – aims to develop Qatari athletics and elevate it to new levels. Accompanying the QOC President on the visit were Aspire Academy Director General Ivan Bravo, QOC Sports Sector Director Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, Qatar Athletics Federation President Mohammed Issa Al Fadala as well as several members of the federation's board of directors.