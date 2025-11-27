Ripple RLUSD Gets Approval For Institutional Use In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ripple's Stablecoin Gains Institutional Approval in Abu Dhabi

Ripple 's dollar-pegged stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), has received regulatory approval for institutional use within Abu Dhabi's financial sector. The recognition as an Accepted Fiat-Referenced Token from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) signals a significant milestone for the company's expansion in the Middle East. This accreditation enables licensed financial firms to deploy RLUSD within the ADGM, a prominent international financial hub located on Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands.

The decision was made by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, which oversees activities within ADGM. The approval stipulates that firms licensed under the regulator can utilize RLUSD for compliant activities such as collateral management, liquidity operations, and digital payments, provided they adhere to established reserve management and disclosure requirements. Ripple's SVP of stablecoins, Jack McDonald, highlighted that with a market capitalization exceeding $1 billion, RLUSD is rapidly gaining adoption among major financial institutions for purposes like payments and collateral use.

This regulatory green light underscores Ripple's ongoing effort to establish its stablecoin as a trusted digital dollar alternative in regulated markets. The approval follows Ripple's broader strategy of expanding its footprint across the United Arab Emirates. Notably, the company has been pursuing licensing in Dubai, and in March secured full approval to operate cross-border crypto payments within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This approval marks a key step in Ripple's plans to embed its technology within the Gulf region's financial infrastructure.

In June, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) further authorized RLUSD for use by firms operating within the DIFC, enabling its application in regulated activities such as cross-border payments and treasury functions. Ripple has also partnered with several UAE-based financial institutions, including Zand Bank and fintech app Mamo, adopting Ripple Payments to facilitate blockchain-enabled transactions.

RLUSD, launched in late 2024, is issued under a limited-purpose trust charter by the New York Department of Financial Services. It maintains a 1:1 peg to the US dollar and is backed by cash and cash equivalents, emphasizing compliance and security. These developments reflect Ripple's strategic push to establish its stablecoin as a cornerstone of digital finance across the Middle East, aligning with regional regulatory frameworks and a broader move toward digital asset integration.

Amid these advancements, recent legislation in the UAE has brought DeFi and Web3 sectors under central bank oversight, outlining licensing requirements for digital asset protocols and infrastructure providers. This evolving regulatory landscape aims to integrate innovative blockchain financial services while maintaining oversight for consumer protection.

