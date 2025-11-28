Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Justice Meets French Ambassador

2025-11-28 03:02:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met with Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar H E Arnaud Pescheux. The meeting discussed legal cooperation between Qatar and the French Republic as well as ways to strengthen them, including exchanging successful experiences between the legal and judicial institutions in the two countries.

MENAFN28112025000063011010ID1110408816



The Peninsula

