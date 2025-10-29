Atal Vajpayee's Vision And Values Recalled At Gujarat Lecture Series

The 'Atal Sansmaran Vyakhyanmala' is being organised by the Gujarat Government throughout the year on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister of the country and Bharat Ratna, late Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji. As a part of this, the second session of the 'Atal Sansmaran Vyakhyanmala' on the subject of 'Guided by Vision, Governed by Values' was successfully organised by SPIPA, under the Administrative Reforms and Training Division, General Administration Department, in collaboration with the Ahmedabad Management Association-AMA, at SPIPA's Gandhinagar Campus on October 28, 2025.

A Magnificent Personality Guided by Values

On this occasion, Director General of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), New Delhi, and former Ambassador of India, Sujan R. Chinoy, stated that Atal Bihari Vajpayee possessed a magnificent personality. He was an intellectual, a poet, a philosopher, and an outstanding politician. Vajpayee ji never allowed power, position, wealth, or politics to influence his vision. National interest, welfare of Indian citizens, and peaceful coexistence were always at the core of his policies. He said that Vajpayee ji was an eloquent orator, fluent in Hindi, English, and Urdu. He was never opposed to any ideology, policy, or thought and never offended anyone on a personal level. Because of such qualities, even his political opponents admired him.

An Illustrious Political Career

He mentioned that Vajpayeeji's political career began in the 1950s, spanning over five decades. He served as a Member of Parliament for 10 terms in the Lok Sabha and two terms in the Rajya Sabha. Vajpayeeji was always interested in issues related to India and national security. His views on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country were very strong.

Architect of India's Modern Foreign Policy

Chinoy added that the attempts by former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to advance international relations, especially with China and Pakistan, were very results-oriented. Vajpayeeji proved to be excellent both as Foreign Minister and as Prime Minister, exemplified by the Lahore Bus Yatra with Pakistan and the decision not to cross the Line of Control during the Kargil conflict. Furthermore, his negotiations with China proved to be a significant success. This resulted in the recognition of Sikkim as an integral part of India and the commencement of talks with Special Representatives for border negotiations. Additionally, Vajpayeeji's role as the architect of the post-Cold War strategic partnership between India and the United States proved to be very important.

The 'Golden Age' of India-China Trade

He said that the period between 2000 and 2005 under the leadership of former Prime Minister Vajpayee was known as the Golden Age for trade and economic relations between India and China. During this time, almost all major Indian IT, pharmaceutical, and various other companies were investing in China. During his visit to Shanghai in 2003, Prime Minister SVajpayee addressed the first conference on Information Technology and called for a strategic alliance between India-China IT companies.

About the Speaker

Notably, the main speaker of this 'Atal Sansmaran Vyakhyanmala', former Ambassador of India Sujan Rameshchandra Chinoy, is an experienced diplomat who has served India in various important assignments around the world, including key postings in East Asia and the Middle East. (ANI)

