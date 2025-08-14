Why Dubai's Supper Clubs Are The City's Best-Kept Dining Secret

It's not just about the food. It's about warmth, memories and connection. In a city like Dubai, where eating out options are aplenty, the culinary landscape is undergoing an evolution with the rise of private supper clubs. As the name suggests, it's a community of people who get together for deep, meaningful conversations over culinary treasures. Hosted at a place of the chef's choosing, supper clubs focus on a theme, culture or particular cuisine.

Here's a beginner's guide to supper clubs: what to expect, costs and how to get involved.

Chef Giordana's supper club, Napoli Napoli, was born out of nostalgia and the desire to tell stories through food.“As they [people] arrive, I always serve something that no restaurant in the world can offer - like dishes you tasted when you were young and mum cooked for a school trip, or a beach or park visit. I've always cooked and acted as a kind of Napoli brand ambassador, the only difference is that now it has become an amazing side job. My supper club is not just about recipes, but memories, rituals, and objects from home. I never planned to get here, and I like to say I'm not a chef - I see myself as a host. What I love most is that people come not just for a good meal, but for connection to these events,” she says.

Hers is not the only experience in the city; Dubai's supper club scene is thriving, offering a unique private dining experience that combines great food with community building. These intimate gatherings, often hosted in private homes or secret locations, bring people together over delicious meals prepared by talented chefs where food is the star of the supper club.

Chef Kuv of the Kuv's Secret Supper Club is an OG in this space. He tells wknd.:“The menus can come from entirely different parts of the world. Sometimes, they span the Silk Road - the water-based journey or the land-based journey through China or Afghanistan. It depends on which fruits and vegetables are in season, and what is thematically appropriate. For instance, we always do the Nowruz menu, an Iranian menu, around March to coincide with the Iranian New Year. I bring in rich, lovely, luscious, comforting flavours from Middle Eastern cuisine and from my own heritage - I have Rajput heritage - so I bring those flavours in during the cooler months of the year.”

The concept is a success as it's rooted in storytelling with an element of surprise. Each supper is held in the comfort of a home or private space, with a beautifully styled table, and a multi-course menu built around a unique theme. Every detail - from the food and plating to the music, and ambiance - is curated to spark conversation and connection. Chef Priyal Mehta of Dulce De Mirchi says:“The atmosphere begins with the setting - most often, my own home. It's quiet, familiar, and softly lit - a space that invites guests to slow down and settle in. Every element is chosen with care: a playlist tailored to the rhythm of the menu, a table styled with intention, and menu cards illustrated by a different artist each time. It's never about extravagance - it's about presence. The kind of atmosphere where conversation flows easily, the food tells a story, and guests leave feeling like they were part of something quietly special.” Priyal is a plant-based chef and serves vegetarian/vegan dishes rich in flavours inspired by her learning from Thailand, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Supper club chefs are often a one-person army. They're conceptualising the menu, sourcing ingredients, prepping for days, hosting, storytelling, and cleaning up long after the last guest has left. It's personal, intimate, and intense. Kevin Vaz, co-founder of Splidu, says:“You don't need a 30-person brigade or a sommelier in a suit to serve something extraordinary. Sometimes the most soulful, unforgettable meal is served by a chef in sneakers, plating from a countertop, while telling you why this dish was a childhood special. And that's the shift we're seeing.”

Splidu is a platform that opens doors to private experiences, brand collaborations, consulting opportunities, creative campaigns, and anything that diversifies revenue and helps these chefs build a career and brand on their own terms.“Many chefs, some from the most celebrated kitchens, are leaving traditional restaurants to curate experiences that are more intentional and more personal. Whether it's supper clubs, brand collaborations, private dinners, or residencies, they're craving that connection with the people they cook for. The feedback, the stories, the conversations at the end of the night, those things fuel them in ways the pass counter just can't. People aren't turning their backs on restaurants, but they are definitely looking for something more,” adds Kevin.

When hosting a private meal, atmosphere is everything. Soulful music, thoughtful table décor, and lots of candlelight creates a cozy, inviting glow that sets the tone for connection and warmth. Chef Dragan Susa from supper club Kouzina is confident that his food clicks with his guests and that motivates him to present cherished meals that he discovered during his travels.“A few signature dishes have truly resonated. My homemade bread has been a constant since the very first menu. Then there's the coffee-cured flank steak with pumpkin purée, chimichurri, and onion mojo, a flavour-packed favourite. And the goat cheese cheesecake with walnut baklava. Yes, it's a long name, but every bite tells a story,” he says.

Full disclosure: A supper club night can be a bit disorienting at first as there's no à la carte or familiar/predictable setup. You might be seated next to someone completely new. But that friction gives way to magic. Supper clubs bring back a sense of wonder that's been stripped out of conventional dining and the chefs feel there is real potential in the concept.

Chef Teresa Ibanez - who runs the Spanish supper club 'The Gastronomista' - started out as a private chef and full-time blogger and then moved on to opening a supper club because she realised people are hardly stepping out to make new connections. Plus, there was no one doing Spanish food and tapas. Hence, she launched her own supper club. She loves to source ingredients directly from Spain and some locally in Dubai.“Sometimes, it's challenging because doing a supper dinner at home can get packed so I only host eight people per dinner. Now I am looking to host at different locations and collaborate with restaurants,” says Teresa.

Booking a table at a Dubai/UAE-based private supper club is easy. First, identify the cuisine and then pick a supper club as per your preference. You can make a booking through their website or social media, or use platforms like Splidu. Some supper clubs may require direct contact via phone or WhatsApp, especially if it's a smaller, more intimate event. Pricing at a supper club usually starts from Dh350 per person and it varies depending on the club and menu.

