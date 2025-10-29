Egyptian, Sudanese Fms Discussed Situation In El Fasher After RSF Takeover

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 30 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, met his Sudanese counterpart, Mohieldin Salim, yesterday, to discuss the critical humanitarian and security situation in Sudan's El Fasher, which was captured by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), over the weekend.

During their meeting in Cairo, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's full support for the Sudanese people, and its commitment to ongoing efforts, aimed at achieving stability and peace in Sudan, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

He reiterated Egypt's commitment to Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, noting that, Sudan's stability is vital to the region.

The two ministers agreed to maintain coordination to support both nations' aspirations for peace and development.

On Sunday, the RSF claimed control of the western Sudanese city of El Fasher, the last stronghold of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in the Darfur region. The next day (Monday), SAF Commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, acknowledged the army's pullout, saying, it was to protect its citizens, and vowed to retake the city.

The war between the SAF and the RSF, now in its third year, has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions, and left much of the country on the brink of famine.– NNN-MENA