King Price Insurance Redefines Car Insurance In South Africa With Premiums That Decrease Monthly

MENAFN - GetNews) King Price Insurance, South Africa's only insurer with monthly decreasing car premiums matching vehicle depreciation, is transforming how Mzansi protects its wheels. With flexible cover options, unique R1 add-ons, and 24/7 emergency support, it offers car insurance that truly makes rands and sense.

Pretoria, South Africa - 29 Oct, 2025 - Let's be honest... Most South Africans are paying more each year for car insurance that offers less. King Price Insurance is flipping the script with a first-of-its-kind model where premiums decrease every month as cars lose value. The insurer announced a sharp increase in nationwide adoption of this money-savvy model, especially among cost-conscious drivers looking for more cover for less cash.







“Clients deserve car insurance that makes financial sense,” said Cobus Pieterse, spokesperson for King Price Insurance.“By lowering premiums monthly, we give South Africans real savings and control, without compromising the quality of cover.”

A new standard in car insurance

Unlike traditional insurers that keep premiums steady or even raise them, King Price's model ensures payment is made only for the actual value of the car. Fair. Logical. Lekker. This innovative model, combined with a growing digital-first approach and unwavering royal service, is positioning the insurer as a disruptive force in the South African insurance space.

Flexible cover fit for every chariot

Whether rolling in a Raptor or cruising in a Citi Golf, there's a cover fit for every kingdom:

Comprehensive – Accidents, theft, hi-jacking, storm damage and third-party liability, with optional R1 insurance for personal items like bicycles, golf clubs and hearing aids.

Agreed value – The king and the client agree on a fixed value for the car for 3 years. No depreciation. No drama.

Theft and write-off – If the car's stolen or written off, there's no need to hoof it.

Third party, fire and theft – Mid-tier cover that protects against fire, theft, and damage to others' property.

Third party only – Basic liability cover for those on a budget but still wanting to protect others.

Collectable cars – A pay-per-kilometre option for garage queens and Sunday cruisers.

Extras that make wallets sing

With King Price's comprehensive car cover, clients also get:



Up to 20% discount when insuring multiple cars.

R1 insurance for items like bicycles, hearing aids, golf clubs or motorbike gear when linked to a comprehensively insured car or motorbike.

24/7 emergency assist for roadside, accident, home, and medical mishaps.

Zero basic excess for drivers over 45. (Because age comes with perks.) Quotes in minutes and policy management online or via WhatsApp.

Clients are crowning the king

With more than 85,000 glowing reviews on HelloPeter and over R7 million in daily claims paid out, the king isn't just talking the talk. Thanks to instant quotes, automated approvals and blazing-fast settlements, King Price is winning hearts and saving wallets across the country.

“I'm really satisfied and happy.” – Elizabeth M.

“The service is impeccable. Never had service like this.” – Pragashni M.

“Great service!” – Sboniso

Save royally with King Price Insurance

King Price isn't just an insurer-it's a revolution on four wheels. Monthly decreasing premiums, super-flexible cover, and service with a crown mean clients don't just get insured, but are treated like royalty.

About King Price Insurance

King Price Insurance is a proudly South African insurer known for shaking up the industry with its world-first monthly decreasing car insurance premiums. By aligning premiums with a car's actual value, the king helps South Africans save big while still enjoying comprehensive cover, flexible options, and royal service. Whether it's emergency assist, R1 insurance, or zero excess for over-45s, King Price proves every day that affordable cover doesn't have to mean cutting corners.

