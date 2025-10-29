UV Disinfection Equipment Market Worth $7.94 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 15.4%

MENAFN - GetNews)



"UV Disinfection Equipment Market"The global UV Disinfection Equipment Market in terms of revenue is estimated to be worth $3.87 billion in 2025 and is poised to reach $7.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

According to a research report " UV Disinfection Equipment Market by UV Lamps (Mercury UV Lamps, UV LEDs), Reactor Chambers, Quartz Sleeves, Controller Units, Water and Wastewater Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection, Surface Disinfection, Air Disinfection - Global Forecast to 2030 " The UV disinfection equipment market is expected to reach USD 7.94 billion by 2030 from USD 3.87 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period . UV disinfection equipment is a technology used to perform efficient and automated sterilization of water, air, and surfaces using ultraviolet (UV) light to inactivate microorganisms. These devices achieve more hygiene and safety by eliminating bacteria, viruses, and other disease-causing microorganisms, preventing them from spreading diseases and contributing to better overall public health. UV disinfection technologies are widely employed by industries such as healthcare, food and beverage, and domestic and commercial sectors. The UV disinfection equipment market is also experiencing rapid growth because of increased global interest in eliminating waterborne and airborne diseases, increasing need for clean and sanitary facilities, and advancements in UV lamp and reactor technologies. In addition, strict regulations in support of water purity and hygiene standards, coupled with rising awareness about the benefits of chemical-free disinfection, are driving the use of UV disinfection products worldwide. Increasing application scenarios in municipal and industrial applications, rapid integration into HVAC systems, and development of cutting-edge technology in miniaturized and energy-efficient UV-C LEDs are all propelling market growth.

Based on the end user segment, the municipal segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The municipal segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing concerns over waterborne diseases, stringent government regulations for safe drinking water, and growing adoption of UV disinfection in wastewater treatment facilities. Increased rates of waterborne diseases like cholera, typhoid, and cryptosporidiosis have fueled requirements for safer and more dependable disinfection technologies. Therefore, cities are increasingly resorting to ultraviolet (UV) disinfection technology, which is effective in pathogen eradication without the employment of toxic chemicals and thus contributing to increased demand. Moreover, strict government regulations in regions are compelling water treatment standards to be enhanced to provide clean and safe drinking water. These regulations are compelling the public utilities to upgrade outdated infrastructure and utilize modern treatment technologies like UV disinfection systems. Additionally, growing applications of UV technology in the municipal wastewater treatment are expanding its use beyond drinking water, creating new streams of revenue and stimulating the overall market growth. This trend is especially evident in cities experiencing population increases and increased wastewater generation. Combined, these are fueling tremendous investment and uptake in the municipal space, which is the most rapidly expanding end-user segment in the UV Disinfection Equipment Industry

Based on components, the UV lamp is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The UV lamp holds the largest market size during the forecast period due to its critical role in the disinfection process, ongoing replacement and maintenance needs, and technological advancements enhancing lamp efficiency and lifespan. Its critical role makes it an essential component of every UV disinfection system since it directly affects emitting ultraviolet light that inactivates harmful microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, and protozoa. This renders UV lamps essential for a broad spectrum of applications such as municipal, residential, commercial, and industrial water and air treatment systems, hence ensuring steady demand. Moreover, UV lamps have a short lifespan of operation, between 8,000 and 12,000 hours, thus generating a recurring replacement need in order to ensure the continued effectiveness of the system. This gives rise to a robust aftermarket for UV lamps that significantly contributes to their total market share. Furthermore, continuous improvement in technology, including the creation of amalgam lamps and UV-C LED lamps, has contributed to better performance, increased energy efficiency, and longer working lifetimes. These technologies not only add to the value proposition of UV lamps but also facilitate increased adoption and more rapid upgrades. Together, these things guarantee that UV lamps continue to be the most sought-after and highest revenue-generating device in the market for UV disinfection equipment.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market size during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, increasing government investments in water and wastewater treatment infrastructure, and rising awareness of health and hygiene. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in China, India, and countries in Southeast Asia have increased pollution and the requirement for clean water to a great extent. This has created an urgent need for effective and reliable disinfection systems, and UV disinfection systems have emerged as the preferred option due to their high efficiency rate and absence of chemicals. In parallel, governments in the region are making significant investments to upgrade water and wastewater treatment plants to meet growing public health and environmental requirements. These programs, including India's Clean Ganga Mission and China's Water Pollution Control Action Plan, are inducing bulk uptake of UV disinfection technologies in industrial and municipal sectors.

The report profiles key players such as include Xylem (US), Trojan Technologies Group ULC (UK), Halma Group (UK), Industrie De Nora S.p.A. (Italy), Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (US), Lumalier Corporation (US), Advanced UV, Inc. (US), American Ultraviolet (US), Honle AG (Germany), Atlantium Technologies Ltd (Israel). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and investments.

