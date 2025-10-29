H-1B Visa Hiring Banned In Florida: Setback For Immigrants As Ron Desantis Urges State Universities To Hire Americans

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a big setback for immigrants, Florida has banned H-1B visa hiring as Governor Ron DeSantis urged state universities to hire Americans.

"Universities across the country are importing foreign workers on H-1B visas instead of hiring Americans who are qualified and available to do the job. We will not tolerate H-1B abuse in Florida institutions. That's why I have directed the Florida Board of Governors to end this practice," Governor Ron De Santis stated.

He added,“Florida leads the nation in higher education, and thousands of highly qualified Americans graduate from our colleges and universities every year.”

What if universities face difficulty to find US citizens to fill their job openings?

If universities struggle to find US citizens to fill their job opening, then“they ought to evaluate their academic programs to determine why they cannot produce graduates who can be hired for these positions”, according to Ron De Santis.

(This is a developing story. More to come)