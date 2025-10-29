Maha Doctor's Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Assures Support To Victim's Family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke to the family of a woman doctor who recently died by suicide, over the phone and assured them of support in their fight for justice, a press release issued by the party read. A woman doctor died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara last week after alleged sexual assault and mental harassment by a police official and two others. Congress State President Harshvardhan Sapkal visited the family of a doctor in Kavdagav, Beed district, to offer his condolences. Former minister Ashokrao Patil accompanied him, National Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chhib, State Mahila Congress President Sandhyatai Savvalakhe, State Youth Congress President Shivraj More, and Beed District Congress Committee President Rahul Sonawane, among others, a release said.

Congress Demands SIT Probe

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshvardhan Sapkal has demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be formed and a probe be conducted under the supervision of a High Court judge. As per the release, Congress will launch statewide protests demanding justice for the victim's family.

Two Arrested in Connection with Case

Earlier, Satara Police arrested two persons, Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne and Prashant Bankar, in connection with the case. A case was registered against the accused duo under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The Police Sub-Inspector Badne, named in the note, was suspended following this development.

Suspended Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne, accused in the case, was produced before the Additional District and Sessions Court in Phaltan on Sunday and sent to police custody till October 30. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)