Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: 7 Films Of The Actress You Must Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: The former Miss World is set to turn 52 this November 1st. Here's a list of her top 7 movies you must watch to understand her versatility as an actress. Check the full list here

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's portrayal of Nandini will forever remain iconic. The tangent of her emotions from scenes with her then love interest Salman Khan as well as Ajay Devgn will forever remain etched in the heart of movie lovers.

Her glamourous portrayal of the sensuous Saba and her intense chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor remains unparalleled. Karan Johar's casting of 'Ash' in this role will remain unforgettable.

Returning to Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Aishwarya captivated audiences as Nandini, the enigmatic beauty driven by revenge. Her dual role and commanding screen presence stole the spotlight.

Based on a true story, Aishwarya delivered one of her most intense performances as Kiranjit Ahluwalia, a woman who fights back against domestic abuse. Her raw and moving portrayal earned global praise and festival recognition.

Playing Sujata Desai, Aishwarya brought emotional depth to Mani Ratnam's business drama. Her chemistry with Abhishek Bachchan and understated yet powerful acting made her character both relatable and inspiring.

Aishwarya's regal presence as Jodhaa Bai opposite Hrithik Roshan brought elegance and strength to the historical romance. Her poised performance perfectly balanced vulnerability with dignity in Ashutosh Gowariker's visual masterpiece.

Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali masterpiece, Aishwarya's portrayal of Paro was cemented her place with Bollywood's finest performers.