Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued Due To Cyclone Montha

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The sky has been gloomy since early Thursday morning. The metropolis and suburbs have been drenched in drizzle since the morning. How will the weather be throughout the day? See the full photo gallery for details

According to the Alipore Weather Office, Cyclone Montha has weakened into a deep depression over Telangana, near North Andhra Pradesh. It will weaken further, heading towards South Chhattisgarh.

Heavy rain is forecast for South Bengal, from coastal areas to North Bengal border districts. This includes the 24 Parganas, Medinipurs, Jhargram, and Purulia. Scattered heavy rain with 30-40 km/h winds will continue until October 31.

A heavy to very heavy rain alert is in place for North Bengal. On Friday, Oct 31, districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri may see up to 200 mm of rain. Heavy rain is also expected in Malda.

On Thursday, Oct 30, heavy rain is likely in Malda, North & South Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri. From Oct 29-31, all North Bengal districts will see light to moderate rain with 30-40 km/h winds.

Fishermen are banned from the sea until Oct 30. Risk of landslides in hills; visibility may drop. Crop damage is possible; farmers should harvest ripe crops. Waterlogging may occur in low-lying areas.