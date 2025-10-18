Qatar Stresses Pressing Need To Establishing A Nuclear-Weapons-Free Zone In Middle East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has reiterated its firm position that the establishment of a nuclear-weapons-free zone in the Middle East is more urgent than ever, given the current regional and global security challenges.

This was affirmed in a statement delivered by Khalid Ibrahim Al Mansouri, member of Qatar's delegation to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, during the First Committee's discussions on nuclear weapons at UN Headquarters in New York.

Al Mansouri stressed that the proliferation of nuclear weapons remains a deeply troubling concern for the international community, as it significantly heightens the risk of accidents and potential attacks-threats that carry catastrophic consequences for humanity and future generations.

He warned that the continued development and modernization of nuclear arsenals, along with threats to use them, further exacerbate global tensions and undermine both regional and international peace and security.

Qatar emphasized that global efforts to achieve comprehensive nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation are foundational to building safe and peaceful societies. Al Mansouri noted that the adoption of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons by the UN General Assembly reflects a growing international awareness of the dangers posed by nuclear proliferation, beginning with the risks associated with testing and weapons development.

He further highlighted that the possession of nuclear weapons complicates existing armed conflicts, worsens regional crises, and contributes to a heightened state of global insecurity.

In light of escalating tensions stemming from regional and international conflicts-as well as the increasing incorporation of nuclear weapons into military doctrines and continued testing of delivery systems-Qatar stressed the critical need for regional and international consensus in the Middle East. Building good-neighborly relations, he said, must be a priority for resolving disputes, enhancing security, and protecting civilians and vital infrastructure.

Qatar reaffirmed its support for convening the sixth session of the United Nations Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction, scheduled for November this year.

Al Mansouri also underlined the importance of the upcoming 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), set to take place from April 27 to May 22, and welcomed Vietnam's presidency of the conference. He expressed Qatar's full support for Vietnam's efforts and hoped the conference would yield substantive and positive outcomes.

He reiterated the importance of implementing obligations arising from international agreements related to nuclear disarmament and emphasized the need for the responsible development of peaceful nuclear energy. He stressed the importance of preventing the leakage of radioactive materials across borders and called for robust safeguards under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the highest standards of nuclear safety and security in a world where proliferation remains a pressing concern.