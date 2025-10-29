Teledyne GFD To Unveil Next-Gen Gas Detector And Show How To Transform Field Data Into Actionable Business Data

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ADIPEC 2025, the upcoming global epicentre for oil and gas industry professionals seeking the latest technology advances, will see Teledyne Gas & Flame Detection present event visitors with a preview of its next-generation gas detector. Not set for official release until 2026, this exciting pre-launch will form one of six demonstration areas on the eye-catching stand, where the expert Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection team will be available to discuss optimal solutions to existing or new challenges.

Taking place in Abu Dhabi on 3-6 November,

“Manufacturing both fixed and portable gas and flame equipment, we can reference more than 190 years of combined expertise across our three sites in Cypress (USA), Renfrew (UK) and Arras (France),” says Thomas Möller, Vice-President Sales and Marketing, Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection.“The 200,000+ visitors expected at ADIPEC will have the opportunity to discover our latest and upcoming innovations. Of particular interest, the pre-launch of our next-generation gas detector is not-to-be-missed.”

This exciting new development will take centre stage on the stand of Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection, which has participated at ADIPEC for over 10 consecutive years. Carrying the strapline 'Freedom – The Instinct of Detection', this the next generation of gas detection technology offers the perfect blend of intelligence, reliability and safety – with security built into every detail. Embracing a wide range of cutting-edge sensor technologies, the detectors adapt to even the harshest operating environments.

Hydrogen sulphide methane flame detection wireless technology cloud connectivity Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection's range of fixed and portable equipment ensures safety against hydrogen sulphide (H2S) and its associated risks. On display will be the ground-breaking GD1 laser-based gas detector DG gas detector Protégé ZM PS DUO dual-gas detector that can detect both H2S and SO2 (sulphur dioxide). Today, methane (CH4) emissions are firmly in the spotlight. Teledyne GFD will use its CH4 focus area at ADIPEC to present solutions featuring a variety of technologies, including infrared optical gas imaging, and acoustic sensors to measure and quantity gas leaks. Among notable solutions will be the new MethaSense Trace Regarding flame detection, Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection will showcase the benefits of its MultiFlame DF-TV7–T Spyglass triple IR Key among wireless technologies on the stand will be a new gas detection monitoring system with touchscreen panel. Users can build the system to meet individual needs with its ability to accommodate a mix of custom gas sensors, touchscreen options, alarm set points and power options. Connecting up to 64 Modbus or 4-20mA gas detectors (wired or wireless) into a single network, the new system delivers flexibility, safety and performance. The remaining area will focus on the new Teledyne GDCloudTM Only by visiting the Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection stand at ADIPEC 2025 will oil and gas professionals gain access to new knowledge upon which they can base their future safety strategies. About Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection

