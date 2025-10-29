With Support From Fedex, Direct Relief Responds To Multiple Disasters

MENAFN - 3BL) Guest post courtesy of Direct Relief

FedEx-Supported Preparedness Efforts Activated as Hurricane Melissa Intensifies in the Caribbean

Direct Relief is closely monitoring Hurricane Melissa. The storm is forecast to bring destructive winds, heavy rainfall, and life-threatening flash floods and landslides across southern Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and potentially the Yucatan Peninsula.

Through its annual Hurricane Preparedness Program, made possible by long-standing support from FedEx, Direct Relief has pre-positioned 11 Hurricane Preparedness Packs throughout the Caribbean. These large-scale caches of medicine are strategically located in countries within the storm's projected path. Each contains more than 200 essential medical items-such as treatments for chronic diseases, antibiotics, antifungal medications, and wound-care supplies-sufficient to care for 3,000 people for 30 days.

Direct Relief is coordinating with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), national ministries of health, and local partners to enable rapid delivery of medicines and supplies as conditions evolve. The organization continues to monitor and stands ready to respond to serve communities across the Caribbean.

For additional information on Direct Relief's preparedness efforts, see: As 2025 Hurricane Season Nears, Direct Relief Expands Disaster Response Strategy

Emergency Operations Underway Following Devastating Mexico Floods

From October 6–9, heavy rainfall from successive tropical systems triggered catastrophic flooding and landslides across Mexico's central and eastern states, including Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, and Veracruz. Preliminary reports indicated widespread damage to roads, bridges, and more than 50 health facilities, along with the destruction or severe damage of up to 100,000 homes. Authorities have reported 76 deaths, with at least 31 people still missing, and 112 communities entirely cut off. These figures are expected to rise as access improves, and assessments continue.

With support from FedEx, Direct Relief has dispatched urgently needed medical aid, including 110 Emergency Medical Backpacks and five Emergency Health Kits (EHKs) prepared specifically for rapid disaster response. Each EHK contains essential medicines and supplies-such as antibiotics, chronic disease treatments, and wound-care materials-sufficient to sustain care for up to 3,000 people for 30 days.

Direct Relief's team in Mexico continues to coordinate with national and state health authorities, as well as humanitarian partners operating in affected areas, to ensure timely delivery of medical assistance where it's needed most.

Direct Relief is a registered charity in Mexico and has an office and staff on the ground. For more information about Direct Relief's response in Mexico, see: After Deadly Mexico Floods, a Medical Brigade Provides Care

Direct Relief Responds to Catastrophic Flooding in Southwestern Alaska

Relief and recovery efforts are underway across southwestern Alaska's Yukon–Kuskokwim Delta, following catastrophic flooding caused by the remnants of Typhoon Halong from October 11–12. The storm brought hurricane-force winds and record-breaking storm surge, devastating the coastal communities of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok and damaging homes and critical infrastructure. More than 1,400 residents were displaced, with recovery expected to take up to 18 months due to the region's remoteness and the onset of winter.

In response and supported by FedEx, Direct Relief delivered Emergency Medical Backpacks stocked with first-aid essentials for triage care in shelters and disaster settings, as well as hygiene kits to serve 5,000 displaced residents. The shipment was sent to the Alaska Native Heritage Center, which is overseeing distribution of relief items and financial assistance for affected families, including those relocated to Anchorage.

Direct Relief also provided Alaska Native Heritage Center with a $50,000 grant to support emergency operating costs.

Since 2008, Direct Relief has delivered more than $5 million in essential medicines and supplies to healthcare providers across Alaska. For more information about Direct Relief's response to the historic flooding in Alaska, see: Direct Relief Dispatches Medical Aid, $50,000 in Emergency Funds for Typhoon-Devastated Communities in Alaska

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.