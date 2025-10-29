Metlife: Living Our Purpose Through Expanding Access To Financial Services

MENAFN - 3BL) We are committed to developing solutions to help individuals access resources, care and financial support throughout their lives, including those in rural and underbanked communities. Doing so promotes greater financial stability and wellness, while helping MetLife attract new customers. We hold insurance information outreach programs in several markets, often working with local bank branches to provide information to customers. We focus on the accessibility and affordability of our products and services to provide options that help address the insurance coverage gap.

Products That Drive Financial Wellness

Promoting financial wellness can improve people's capacity to plan for the future, encouraging more individuals to access coverage. Learn more about financial wellness products.

We offer virtual educational workshops that cover a range of financial topics. For employees who prefer more assistance, they can meet one-on-one with a dedicated financial professional who can help address their specific financial situation.

Based on MetLife's 2025 U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study (EBTS), the majority of U.S employees are concerned about outliving their retirement savings, a finding that has encouraged MetLife to find ways to help retirees have a more confident future.

We have collaborated with retirement technology solutions company Micruity on the development of MetLife's Universal Digital Retirement Platform in the U.S., an education, planning and annuity-purchasing tool that seamlessly and securely connects to existing employment benefits, third-party administrator and recordkeeping systems. The collaboration aims to empower defined contribution plan participants to make informed choices as they approach retirement. In addition, MetLife has started offering our MetLife Guaranteed Income Program®, a fixed immediate income annuity, through the retirement income solution provided by Fidelity Investments®. The collaboration gives employers that use Fidelity to administer their defined contribution plan, like a 401(k), access to our product.

In LatAm, we increased the number of markets that offer MetLife Xcelerator, a platform that integrates insurance solutions into partners' products and services to democratize access to financial protection. Through MetLife Xcelerator, we partner with digital banks, e-wallets, e-commerce platforms, retailers and traditional financial institutions to create a fully digital and customized insurance experience.

How Our Products Support a Wide Array of Needs

MetLife's solutions, along with accessible education and resources, help individuals from all backgrounds build a more confident future. In our U.S. Group Benefits business, we support our customers through our products and plans in three ways:

1. Product and pricing-We have one of the broadest portfolios of products that serve a range of populations and unique needs;

2. Access-We are committed to providing product access through inclusive benefit solutions and services, including our broad provider networks, benefit price points and wide range of service providers; and

3. Customer experience-We provide care and support to drive a welcoming experience (language support, digital servicing and accessibility, and customized communications).

Globally, we develop and continuously improve our products and services to meet the unique needs of our customers and changing demographics. We have products that provide financial protection to a broad range of people, including veterans, seniors, young adults, caregivers and people from a wide variety of backgrounds, cultures, professional experiences and abilities. Continuing to evolve our offerings helps us capitalize on market opportunities and maintain long-term growth.

Read more about how MetLife is expanding access to financial services through its sustainability efforts in our 2024 Sustainability Report.