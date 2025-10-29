6Th Round Of Longines Hathab Equestrian Tour To Kick Off Tomorrow

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The sixth round of the Qatar Equestrian Tour – Longines Hathab 2025–2026 season will kick off tomorrow, Thursday, at the Qatar Equestrian and Modern Pentathlon Federation.

Organized by the Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation, the three-day event will feature numerous elite riders.

Tomorrow's competitions will begin with the Amateur Tour at a height of 100 cm, followed by the Silver Tour at 130 cm. The competitions will continue on Friday with the Future Riders Tour for riders aged 6 to 12 at a height of 70 cm, followed by the Gold Tour for individual and team riders at 140 cm, and finally the Open Tour at 110 cm.

The event will conclude on Saturday with the Future Riders competition for the 12–16 age group at a height of 90 cm, followed by the Bronze Tour for individual and team events at 120 cm, and will wrap up with the Diamond Tour at 150 cm.

The Qatar Equestrian Tour – Longines Hathab is one of the country's most prominent local championships. It contributes significantly to the development of equestrian sports by providing a high-level competitive platform that allows riders to gain valuable experience and strengthens cooperation among various equestrian stakeholders in Qatar.

