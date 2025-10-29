Chairman Of Aqarat Says Real Estate Development Dispute Resolution Committees Strengthen Investment Environment And Support Market Stability

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) Eng. Khalid Ahmed Al Obaidli affirmed that the issuance of Decision No. 166 of 2025 by His Excellency Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, appointing the chairperson and members of the Real Estate Development Dispute Resolution Committees, underscores the State of Qatar's commitment to enhancing the real estate investment environment and developing mechanisms for resolving real estate disputes.

Al Obaidli said on this occasion that these committees will play a pivotal role in settling disputes that may arise between investors, developers, and other stakeholders in the real estate sector, ensuring the speedy resolution of cases and achieving prompt justice, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 6 of 2014 on Real Estate Development Regulation, as amended by Law No. 5 of 2023.

The Chairman of the Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority added that this decision represents significant support for the Authority's efforts to consolidate stability and transparency in the real estate market, contributing to strengthening investor confidence and achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

He pointed out that Aqarat seeks to organize and stimulate the sector and contribute to its development in line with the sustainable development goals of Qatar Vision 2030, by achieving integration between governance and regulation, addressing challenges facing the sector, and protecting the rights of all parties involved in the real estate ecosystem.

He also clarified that the Authority works in collaboration with relevant partners to establish the necessary regulatory frameworks and policies to advance the real estate sector and ensure compliance with them, overseeing the licensing of real estate developers, development projects, and companies operating in this field.

