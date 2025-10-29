KBR CLASS ACTION: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges KBR Stockholders To Contact The Firm Regarding Their Rights Before November 18Th

If you purchased or acquired KBR securities between May 6, 2025 and June 19, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against KBR, Inc. (“KBR” or the“Company”) (NYSE:KBR) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired KBR securities between May 6, 2025 and June 19, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until November 18, 2025 apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) KBR knew for months that the U.S. Department of Defense's Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) had concerns regarding HomeSafe's ability to fulfill its Global Household Goods Contract; (2) despite these concerns, the Company falsely claimed to investors that its partnership with TRANSCOM would continue to grow; (3) based on this fact, the Company's public statements throughout the Class Period were false and materially misleading; and (4) when the market learned the truth about KBR, investors suffered damages.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired KBR shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



