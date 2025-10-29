Paragon Home Care Announces New Executive Director For Its Sister Company, Paragon Assisted Living

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Paragon Home Care is proud to announce that its sister company, Paragon Assisted Living, has welcomed Edwin Funes as its new Executive Director and Administrator, effective October 13, 2025. With nearly two decades of experience in senior living, Edwin brings strong leadership, compassion, and dedication to his role-further strengthening the Paragon family's shared mission of providing exceptional, person-centered care to older adults and their families.

With nearly two decades of experience in the senior living field, Edwin has devoted his career to creating supportive, thriving communities for older adults. Over the past 19 years, he has held several key leadership roles-including Resident Care Director, Executive Director, and Regional Vice President of Resident Care-each shaping his deep understanding of both clinical operations and community life. This blend of expertise and empathy has guided his leadership style, defined by integrity, compassion, and a genuine commitment to others.

In 2023, Edwin's dedication was recognized when he received the Argentum Senior Living Community Leadership Award for Executive Director of the Year-an honor that reflects his exceptional impact on the industry. Known for inspiring his teams, strengthening daily operations, and forming meaningful relationships with residents and their families, Edwin continues to make a difference wherever he serves. His thoughtful leadership and heartfelt approach have touched countless lives, leaving a legacy of care and excellence in every community he leads.

Guided by the principles of servant leadership, Edwin focuses on creating a culture where residents feel valued and supported, families feel confident and heard, and staff members are empowered to grow both personally and professionally.

“I am truly honored to join Paragon Assisted Living,” said Funes.“This organization's dedication to compassionate care and its commitment to building strong, family-like communities deeply align with my own values. I look forward to working alongside the incredible team here to ensure that every resident feels at home and cared for with dignity and heart.”

Before joining Paragon Assisted Living, Edwin served as Regional Vice President of Resident Care for The Arbor Company, overseeing multiple senior living communities across Virginia. In that capacity, he led initiatives that improved resident outcomes, optimized operations, and enhanced satisfaction among both families and staff.

Edwin is a Virginia Licensed Assisted Living Facility Administrator and a Licensed Practical Nurse with multi-state privileges. He also holds certifications in Individual Service Plan, Private Pay Uniform Assessment Instrument, Train the Trainer for Medication Aides and Direct Care Staff, and American Red Cross CPR/AED/First Aid for the Professional Rescuer.

As Paragon Assisted Living continues to grow under the ownership of Juan Tuazon, who also leads Paragon Home Care, Edwin's appointment represents an exciting new chapter for the organization. His experience and heartfelt leadership will play a vital role in supporting staff development, enhancing operations, and upholding Paragon's reputation for compassionate, high-quality care. Paragon Home Care was recently recognized by Activated Insights as a 2024 Top 100 in Experience, reflecting the team's commitment to exceptional service and meaningful connections with seniors.

Paragon Home Care and its sister company remain dedicated to providing safe, supportive, and enriching environments where seniors can truly thrive. With Edwin's leadership, the community looks forward to building on its strong legacy of care, connection, and excellence. To learn more about the compassionate care offered across the Paragon family, contact Paragon Home Care today to discover how their caring team can help seniors live with comfort, dignity, and independence.