Romaniauae Business Summit 2025: Strengthening Economic Bridges Between Europe And The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE continues to attract global innovators and investors, and this November, Romania joins that conversation. The RO–UAE Business Summit 2025, taking place in Dubai, will bring together influential business leaders, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from both nations to build long-term economic ties and collaborative ventures across key growth sectors.

The summit – a first-of-its-kind initiative connecting the Romanian business community with the UAE's economic ecosystem, will focus on trade, innovation, real estate, sustainability, technology, and investment diversification. Connecting Romanian Innovation with Emirati Opportunity

“Dubai has become the world's most agile marketplace for visionary businesses,” said Lucian Pop, President of Creative Home and Co-Organizer of the summit.“Through the RO–UAE Business Summit, we want to provide Romanian companies with a real understanding of how to enter and thrive in the UAE – not just inspiration, but concrete tools, connections, and partnerships.”

Held under the patronage and participation of the Consulate General of Romania in Dubai, the summit will host Mr. Titus Țintean, Economic Counsellor, alongside regional advisors, investors, and business experts.

“The UAE has set a new benchmark in innovation and entrepreneurship. This summit creates a platform for Romania to engage with that energy and build a sustainable presence in the region,”added Milentina Marcus, Co-Founder of Romanian Business Connect UAE. Three Days of Knowledge, Networking, and Real Impact



Keynote discussions on trade, circular economy, and cross-border investment.

Workshops on company formation, banking, tax, and regulatory frameworks. Networking sessions that go beyond panels - including business dinners, investor meetups, and B2B matchmaking.

Across three days, attendees will gain access to:



Maher Al Kaabi, Advisor, UAE Circular Economy Council

Cláudia Pinto, Advisor for Sustainability and Philanthropy, Royal Administration of Dubai

Titus Țintean, Economic Counsellor, Consulate General of Romania in Dubai

Milentina Marcus, Co-Founder, Romanian Business Connect UAE

Radu Pertescu, Co-Founder, Arena Group Marius Bogdan Pislariu, Entrepreneur, Dubai-based investor

Confirmed speakers include: