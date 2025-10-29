Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter 2025 Results



MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the“Company” - Nasdaq: OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the“Bank”) and Orange Investment Advisors (“OIA”), formerly known as Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. (“HVIA”), today announced net income of $10.0 million, or $0.75 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This compares with net income of $3.2 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in earnings per share, basic and diluted, was due primarily to increases in net interest income and total noninterest income as well as reduced provision for credit losses partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense during the current period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income reached $29.2 million, or $2.39 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $20.7 million, or $1.84 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Book value per share rose $3.86, or 23.6%, from $16.35 at December 31, 2024, to $20.21 at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased $3.96, or 25.1%, from $15.80 at December 31, 2024, to $19.76 at September 30, 2025 (see“Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation” below for additional detail). These increases were due to continued earnings growth during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and a reduction of unrealized losses in the available for sale securities (“AFS”) portfolio coupled with net proceeds of approximately $43 million from completion of a follow-on common stock offering during the second quarter of 2025.

“Business momentum we saw through the first half of the year continued into Q3,” said Orange County Bancorp President and CEO Michael Gilfeather.“This resulted in earnings of over $10 million for the quarter, with every segment of the bank contributing strong performance.

Loan growth remained strong for the quarter, with total loans up $17.9 million over the prior quarter end, and up $119.9 million since December 31, 2024. Our loan portfolio ended the quarter at over $1.9 billion. While regional economic activity remains robust, we continue to exercise prudent underwriting standards in the face of uncertain political, geopolitical, tariff, and interest rate policy risks. The 6.13% average yield on our loan portfolio for the quarter has improved from 5.94% for the same period last year. And while Federal Reserve guidance and a 25 basis point rate cut in September may keep downward pressure on rates, I remain confident in our team's ability to manage through it.

Deposit growth also remains strong, with total deposits up $125.5 million, or 5.8%, to $2.3 billion at September 30, 2025, from $2.2 billion at year-end 2024. We replaced $28 million of high cost brokered deposits with organically sourced lower cost deposits during the period. For the quarter, our cost of deposits stood at 1.13%, down 17 basis points, or 13.1%, versus last quarter, and down 12 basis points, or 9.6% versus the same period last year. The decline is a function of both Fed policy and our deliberate efforts to reduce deposit costs.

Given the decrease in deposit costs and increase in our average yield on loans, the positive impact on Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) isn't surprising. For the quarter NIM grew 45 basis points, or 11.8%, to 4.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, versus 3.81% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Our NIM also compare very favorably on a linked quarter basis, up 20 basis points, or 4.9%, versus the prior quarter.

Our Wealth Management division also maintained its track record of growth, with trust and investment advisory income increasing $416 thousand, or 13.3%, to $3.5 million for the quarter from $3.1 million for the same period last year. As I've mentioned previously, we continue to view earnings from Wealth Management as an important source of revenue for the Bank. Many of our wealth clients are also borrowers and/or depositors of the Bank, reflecting our belief in the diversified suite of services we offer provides both a powerful client retention tool and effective means of consolidating business and personal finances on our platform. As further evidence of our commitment to the division, earlier this month we formally changed the name of our registered investment advisor to Orange Investment Advisors.

This quarter's results demonstrate the power of our regional business bank strategy, and I couldn't be more pleased. While realistic about the risks and uncertainty confronting our industry, we have a seasoned and experienced team that not only knows how to assess such risks, but also a proven track record navigating challenges and, where possible, turning them into opportunities. I want to acknowledge this and thank our employees for their expertise and commitment and our customers and shareholders for their continued confidence and support.”

Third Quarter 2025 and Year to Date Financial Review

Net Income

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $10.0 million, an increase of $6.8 million, or 211.5%, from net income of $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase represents a combination of increased net interest income and non-interest income as well as reduced provision for credit losses over the same quarter last year. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $29.2 million, as compared to $20.7 million for the same period in 2024. The increase reflects the effect of net interest income growth combined with increased non-interest income as well as a reduced provision for credit losses during the first nine months of 2025 as compared to the prior year period. The improvements in the provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2025 and the first nine months of 2025 as compared to the same periods in 2024 were the result of lower specific reserves associated with nonperforming loans. The increase in non-interest income includes the recognition of gain associated with the sale of a branch location coupled with a Bank Owned Life Insurance gain related to policy proceeds from a death benefit.

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income rose $4.0 million, or 17.3%, to $27.0 million, versus $23.0 million during the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by a $3.5 million increase in interest and fees on loans during the current period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income reached $75.7 million, representing an increase of $7.0 million, or 10.2%, over the first nine months of 2024.

Total interest income rose $3.1 million, or 9.8%, to $34.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $31.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was mainly driven by a 13.1% growth in interest and fees associated with loans during the period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, total interest income rose $4.6 million, or 4.9%, to $99.7 million as compared to $95.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Total interest expense decreased $887 thousand during the third quarter of 2025, to $7.6 million, as compared to $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction of interest costs associated with brokered time deposits and lower FHLB advances and borrowings as a result of increased customer deposit levels during the quarter. Interest expense associated with FHLB advances drawn and other borrowings during the current quarter totaled $616 thousand as compared to $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2024. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, total interest expense fell $2.4 million, to $23.9 million, as compared to $26.3 million for the same period last year.



Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This current quarter provision included a charge-off of a participation loan and reserves associated with certain non-accrual loans as well as the impact of the methodology associated with estimated lifetime losses and the composition of loans closed during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.51% as of September 30, 2025 versus 1.44% as of December 31, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the provision for credit losses totaled $6.2 million as compared to $9.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. No reserves for investment securities were recorded during the first nine months of 2025 or 2024. The nine months ended September 30, 2024 did include a credit provision associated with the recovery of $1.9 million related to Signature Bank subordinated debt which was previously written off.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income rose $2.6 million, or 62.6%, to $6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The growth included the continued increased fee income in each of the Company's fee income categories, including investment advisory income, trust income, and service charges on deposit accounts, as well as the recognition of $1.2 million related to a one-time BOLI death benefit payment and approximately $932 thousand of insurance proceeds related to a claim for a previous fraudulent incident. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income increased approximately $6.8 million, to $18.5 million, as compared to $11.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The nine-month period in 2025 also included additional BOLI proceeds of approximately $3.6 million and a $1.2 million gain related to the sale of a branch location, partially offset by a $568 thousand loss connected to a $15 million repositioning of our investment securities portfolio.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of $894 thousand, or 5.6%, as compared to $16.0 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in non-interest expense for the current three-month period continues to reflect the Company's commitment to growth. This investment consists primarily of increases in salaries and benefits, occupancy costs, information technology, deposit insurance, and other operating expenses. Our efficiency ratio improved to 49.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 from 58.8% for the same period in 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, our efficiency ratio also improved to 53.2% from 58.2% for the same period in 2024. Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 reached $50.1 million, reflecting a $3.3 million increase over non-interest expense of $46.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Income Tax Expense

Provision for income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $3.0 million, compared to $788 thousand for the same period in 2024. The increase was directly related to provisions associated with higher levels of pre-tax income as well as the effect of certain tax adjustments for the quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the provision for income taxes was $8.7 million as compared to $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Our effective tax rate for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 was 23.0%, as compared to 19.7% for the same period in 2024. Our effective tax rate for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 was 23.0%, as compared to 19.9% for the same period in 2024.

Financial Condition

Total consolidated assets increased $126.5 million, or 5.0%, to $2.6 billion at September 30, 2025, as compared to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2024. The growth of the balance sheet included increases in cash, loans, and deposits offset by paydowns of borrowings during the current nine-month period.

Total cash and due from banks increased from $150.3 million at December 31, 2024, to $189.9 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of approximately $39.6 million, or 26.3%. This increase resulted primarily from higher levels of deposit balances and the completion of the common stock offering which increased cash and due from banks during the current nine-month period.

Total investment securities decreased $19.9 million, or 4.4%, from $453.5 million at December 31, 2024 to $433.6 million at September 30, 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by investment maturities during the first nine months of 2025 combined with the sale of approximately $15.0 million in securities during the period. The portfolio sale was a strategic initiative to offset a portion of the increases in non-interest income and replaced lower yielding investments in securities with higher yielding securities.

Total loans increased $119.9 million, or 6.6%, from $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.9 billion at September 30, 2025. The increase was driven by $90.5 million of growth in commercial real estate loans, $34.1 million of increased commercial real estate construction loans, $2.2 million of increased commercial and industrial loans, and $2.7 million of growth in home equity loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases within the residential real estate and consumer loan segments.

Total deposits increased $125.5 million, to $2.3 billion at September 30, 2025, from $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024. This increase was due primarily to $60.8 million of growth in noninterest-bearing demand accounts; $112.1 million of growth in interest bearing demand accounts; and $61.8 million of growth in savings accounts. The increases in deposit accounts were offset by a $106.7 million decrease in certificates of deposit, mainly associated with brokered deposits utilized by the Bank for short term funding purposes, as well as a $2.5 million decrease in money market accounts. Deposit composition at September 30, 2025 included 50.7% in demand deposit accounts (including NOW accounts) as a percentage of total deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of fully collateralized municipal relationships, remain stable and represent approximately 45% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, as compared to 39% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.

FHLBNY short-term borrowings decreased by $91.0 million, or 80.2%, to $22.5 million as of September 30, 2025, as compared to $113.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in borrowings continues to be driven by increased deposits which outpaced loan growth during the first nine months of 2025 and allowed for paydowns of borrowings while maintaining higher levels of cash at September 30, 2025. The decrease in borrowings continues to reflect a strategic decision to manage liquidity sources and take advantage of opportunities to reduce funding costs.

Stockholders' equity experienced an increase of approximately $84.6 million during the first nine months of 2025, reaching $270.1 million at September 30, 2025 from $185.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was due to the combination of a completed common stock offering which netted approximately $43 million, earnings of approximately $29.2 million, and a decrease in unrealized losses of approximately $15.6 million on the market value of investment securities within the Company's equity as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”), net of taxes.

At September 30, 2025, the Bank maintained capital ratios in excess of regulatory standards for well capitalized institutions. The Bank's Tier 1 capital to average assets ratio was 12.31%, both common equity and Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets were 16.78%, and total capital to risk weighted assets was 18.03%.

Wealth Management

At September 30, 2025, our Wealth Management Division, which includes trust and investment advisory, totaled $1.9 billion in assets under management or advisory, as compared to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024, a 6.6% increase. Trust and investment advisory income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 reached $3.5 million, an increase of 13.3%, or $416 thousand, as compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

