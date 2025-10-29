$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chris Fleming

2025-10-29 03:10:27
  • Associate Professor in the School of Humanities and Communication Arts, Western Sydney University
Dr Chris Fleming is Associate Professor in the School of Humanities and Communication Arts and a Member of the Philosophy Research Initiative and the Writing and Society Research Centre at Western Sydney University, Australia. His most recent book is "On Drugs" (Sydney: Giramondo, 2019).

  • 2016–present Associate professor, Western Sydney University
  • 2000 University of Western Sydney, PhD
  • 1994 University of New South Wales, BA BEd (Hons)
  • 2019 Mimetic Theory and Film, New York and London: Bloomsbury
  • 2019 On Drugs, Sydney: Giramondo
  • 2018 Does Religion Cause Violence?, New York and London: Bloomsbury
  • 2016 René Girard and Raymund Schwager: Correspondence 1974-1991, New York and London: Bloomsbury
  • 2015 Mimesis, Movies and Media, New York and London: Bloomsbury
  • 2014 Rene Girard and Sacrifice in Life, Love, and Literature, London and New York: Bloomsbury
  • 2014 Modern Conspiracy: The Importance of Being Paranoid, London and New York: Bloomsbury
  • 2012 Violence, Desire and the Sacred: Girard's Mimetic Theory Across the Disciplines, New York: Continuum
  • 2004 Rene Girard: Violence and Mimesis, Cambridge: Polity

