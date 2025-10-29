Dr Chris Fleming is Associate Professor in the School of Humanities and Communication Arts and a Member of the Philosophy Research Initiative and the Writing and Society Research Centre at Western Sydney University, Australia. His most recent book is "On Drugs" (Sydney: Giramondo, 2019).

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.