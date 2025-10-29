Four Children Aged 8 To 16 Injured In Shelling Of Kherson Hospital
According to the statement, "as a result of the morning enemy shelling of the children's hospital in Kherson, four children ages 8, 9, 15, and 16 were injured."
The press service also added that five adults, ages 66, 56, 55, 40, and 36, had been wounded, including three members of the medical staff.Read also: Damaged high-rise buildings: Consequences of Russian strike on Kherson center
Earlier, the Kherson City Military Administration reported that a nine-year-old girl had sustained minor injuries, including a blast trauma and a leg wound, while a 15-year-old boy had suffered a blast injury and a concussion.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, nine people were injured in the Russian shelling of the children's hospital in Kherson, including four children and three medical workers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment