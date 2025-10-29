Homes 4 Families Announces Appointment Of Crystal M. Yelverton As New Chief Executive Officer

Homes 4 Families (H4F), a leading nonprofit dedicated to building affordable homes and providing supportive services for low-income veterans and military families, proudly announces the appointment of Crystal M. Yelverton as its new Chief Executive Officer. Yelverton brings more than two decades of nonprofit leadership experience in development, strategic partnerships, and community impact.

Prior to joining Homes 4 Families, Crystal M. Yelverton served as Executive Director for Market Development for the Southern California region for the March of Dimes. Crystal joined MOD in 2020, following 8 years and multiple positions with American Cancer Society, including the national Strategic Director, Field Sales & Relationship Management. Her career in the disease and public health space began with nearly a decade with American Heart Association across North Carolina and the Maryland/Washington, DC region.

Since that time, Crystal has shared her development and leadership skills with other non-profits including Ron Brown Scholarship Program and Private School Axis in the academic space and recently with ShelterBox USA, working in the global humanitarian space.

With over 20 years non-profit experience, she has held roles in public relations, sales leadership, sales operations, public health and provider education, partner collaborations, event planning and board development. Crystal is a native of North Carolina and graduate of East Carolina University's School of Communication.

Crystal is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., having held numerous leadership roles, and serves on the Board of Directors for Culver City Educational Foundation. She is a past president of the Culver City High School Academy of Visual & Performing Arts Foundation and a member of Culver City Unified School Districts Strategic Arts Team.

Among numerous honors and recognitions, Crystal has been selected as a recipient of the Culver City High School PTA Honorary Service Award and recognized as a Culver City High School Volunteer of the Year along with being inducted in the Academy of Visual & Performing Arts Foundation Hall of Fame.

“Joining Homes 4 Families is a step on my professional journey that I take with pride, excitement and humility - as we have a critical mission in filling the gap of housing and supportive resources for veterans and military families,” said Crystal.“This role is the definition of an epitome of a labor of love as I will honor the legacies of my late father, an army veteran, and a brother and sister, both having served in our armed forces, through the transformational work we do. As the next CEO, I look forward to seeing us further the impact we make amongst our veterans and military families as we expand our strategic partnerships and increase visibility of the services we provide at Homes 4 Families to engage more of the community in support of our mission.“

Board Chair of Homes 4 Families Michael Weintraub said“As Homes 4 Families enters this next phase of its evolution and growth I am excited to welcome Crystal aboard. Her more than 2 decades of non-profit leadership combined with her personal passion for Homes 4 Families mission make her the perfect leader for these times. Working with our incredible staff, Crystal will build on the proven success of our Veteran Enriched Neighborhood model and dramatically increase the number of Veteran families we serve each and every year.”

Homes 4 Families is currently constructing two Veteran Enriched Neighborhood communities - one in Palmdale and another in North Hollywood - both located in Los Angeles County. This proven model combines affordable, first-time homeownership opportunities for low-income veterans with comprehensive education and enrichment services that support successful reintegration, responsible homeownership, and long-term upward mobility. The organization partners with the California Department of Veterans Affairs and the Cities of Palmdale and Los Angeles, respectively, to develop these neighborhoods. Operating with less than 2% of its budget dedicated to administration and fundraising, Homes 4 Families depends on grants, donations, and volunteers to carry out its mission of empowering military families to build brighter futures.

Yelverton will oversee strategic growth, partnerships, and program expansion across Southern California as Homes 4 Families continues to address the growing need for affordable housing and self-sufficiency programs among low-income veterans.

Homes 4 Families (H4F) empowers low-income veterans and military families to achieve sustainable homeownership and self-sufficiency through its innovative Veteran Enriched Neighborhood model. Combining affordable housing with trauma-informed services, financial education, and workforce development, H4F builds stronger families and more resilient communities.

