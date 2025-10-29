79Emotos Launches The Viper S Electric Dirt Bike For Youth And Trail Riders

MENAFN - GetNews) 79Emotos, a co-brand of 79Bike, introduces the Viper S (also known as Titaone-S), a lightweight electric dirt bike built for stability, control, and performance across diverse terrains. The launch marks a milestone in providing eco-friendly, accessible off-road experiences.







79Emotos, a manufacturer specializing in electric two-wheel vehicles and a co-brand of 79Bike, announced the official release of the Viper S electric dirt bike, also referred to as Titaone-S. Designed for riders aged 12 and above, the model combines agility, safety, and endurance to provide a balanced off-road experience suitable for both beginners and experienced riders.













The Viper S features a 3.5kW motor and a ternary lithium battery, enabling speeds up to 50 km/h. Its low center of gravity and reinforced frame design enhance stability and control across dirt trails, hills, and rugged terrain. The lightweight frame allows for precise maneuverability while maintaining a responsive ride.













Production and distribution are managed through 79Emotos' primary manufacturing facility in Guangdong, China, with global availability through the official website, .













“The Viper S reflects our commitment to making off-road riding both accessible and environmentally responsible,” said Yao He, Product Director at 79Emotos.“By combining 79Emotos' technical expertise with 79Bike's experience in performance design, we've created a model that prioritizes safety, comfort, and sustainability for younger riders and families.”

The launch of the Viper S comes as demand for cleaner, quieter alternatives to gas-powered dirt bikes continues to grow. 79Emotos aims to provide a solution that balances practical performance with low maintenance requirements, offering a bridge between entry-level riders and experienced enthusiasts.













Each Viper S undergoes comprehensive quality inspection to ensure reliability and durability under varied riding conditions. Customers also have access to post-purchase technical support, spare parts, and maintenance guidance through 79Emotos' online service channels.

The Viper S joins 79Emotos' expanding lineup of electric mobility products for personal and recreational use. The launch underscores the company's ongoing investment in sustainable design, advanced engineering, and the evolution of electric off-road vehicles, reinforcing its position as a leader in electric mobility innovation.







For additional information about the Viper S electric dirt bike, visit .