MD Exam Announces Limited-Time Black Friday Sale

Miami, Fla. - October 29th, 2025 - MD Exam, a premier medically supervised weight loss program provider, has just launched its biggest client sale event of the year with its Black Friday deals offering up to $400 off on any 3-, 6-, or 12-month semaglutide or tirezpatide program from November 1st to 30th. By enrolling in one of these programs, clients receive a flat 20% discount on the entire plan with the discount code MDBLACKFRIDAY, offering greater savings with longer commitments.

MD Exam's telehealth platform focuses on helping individuals build healthy habits by offering customizable plans with tracked progress and targeted advice for those ready to take the next steps toward becoming their best selves. After getting qualified with a simple, three-step process, clients can start their journey and join the 93% of MD Exam clients who have seen success through their own personalized program.

“Our mission has always been to help our clients feel their best,” says Founder and CEO Sergio Padron.“We're excited to make our tirzepatide and semaglutide treatments more accessible so more people can reach their weight loss goals.”

All new clients who join MD Exam in November also receive a complimentary professional digital scale to help them track their progress as they embark on their weight loss journey. MD Exam has offered its most significant savings of the year to clients who enroll in a longer 6- or 12-month plan.

“Long-term success with semaglutide or tirzepatide comes from consistency and commitment,” says Padron.“Staying on a medically guided plan with MD Exam allows your body to adjust gradually, helping you achieve sustainable weight loss - not just quick results. The longer you stay engaged, the more your metabolism, habits, and overall health transform for lasting success.”

MD Exam is on a mission to fight the obesity crisis in America. By offering their best sale of the year, clients can start their journey at an affordable rate with a program that includes the medication, nutrition, exercise coaching, and telehealth visits their personalized plan needs.

“This Black Friday, MD Exam is rewarding commitment. Clients who enroll in our 3, 6, or 12-month semaglutide or tirzepatide programs not only receive up to $400 off but also set themselves up for lasting results,” says Padron.“Long-term plans lead to sustainable weight loss - and with 20% savings on every program, there's never been a better time to invest in your health.”

Those interested in learning more about MD Exam and these exclusive Black Friday savings can visit mdexam and use the code MDBLACKFRIDAY.

About MD Exam:

MD Exam is a telemedicine company that provides affordable weight loss at scale. The MD Exam team believes obesity can impact mental health and that it deserves equal status as a medical condition. MD Exam's mission is to fight the obesity epidemic in America, one person at a time. Composed of a weight loss program, MD Exam pairs its patients with a clinical team so that they can receive a program catered to them and the latest medication to improve overall health. Made up of a team of physicians, MD Exam has created a solution to weight loss that is backed by science and research to ensure its patients pursue a healthy and well-balanced plan to achieve a healthier lifestyle with a plan catered to them.