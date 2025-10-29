Qatar Central Bank Lowers Current Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points
Doha: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) today, October 29, reduced the current interest rates for deposit, lending, and repurchase operations, following an assessment of the country's current monetary policy.
QCB announced, via a post on its official X account, a 25-basis-point cut in the deposit rate (QCBDR), bringing it down to 4.10 percent, and a 25-basis-point reduction in the lending rate (QCBLR), lowering it to 4.60 percent.
QCB also cut the repurchase rate (QCB Repo Rate) by 25 basis points, bringing it to 4.35 percent.
