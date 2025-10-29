UAE: Over 5,000 Employees At Awqaf To Be Trained In Artificial Intelligence

More than 5,000 employees from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments will be trained in artificial intelligence (AI) strategies as part of a new initiative announced during the UAE Codes event on Wednesday.

Dr Omar Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, said the programme will be implemented in collaboration with leading technology companies specialising in the field.

Recommended For You UAE President offers condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Nouf bint Saud

“Artificial intelligence is a blessing that must be invested in. In the context of Sharia and Islamic jurisprudence, AI is considered one of the greatest blessings, as it facilitates access to information and reduces the time and effort required,” Al Darei said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to the official, the initiative aims to build national capacities and develop skilled personnel capable of leading innovation and maximising the benefits of AI in the UAE. It is also designed to strengthen“intellectual and informational resilience” within the Emirati community through mosques, public forums, and awareness campaigns.

He cited the results of a recent survey conducted among 3,500 employees, which showed that 91 per cent held a positive attitude toward engaging with AI - marking a shift from earlier periods when scientific advancements faced scepticism or even religious edicts discouraging engagement.

AI commemorative coin

During the UAE Codes event, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, announced the launch of the first initiative to design a commemorative coin using generative artificial intelligence - the first of its kind in the country.

The launch coincides with UAE Codes Day, dedicated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubais, on October 29 each year.

Al Olama said that this initiative allows members of the community to create an artistic design that reflects the UAE's mission in the field of technology that connects the past, present, and future.“Every individual has the opportunity to design this coin and become part of the UAE's history.”

“Through this initiative, we aim to strengthen the UAE's global leadership as a hub for innovation and technology, while preserving our identity that combines ambition and vision to advance society through technology,” he noted

The winning design will be featured on an official commemorative coin issued by the Central Bank of the UAE, symbolizing the nation's vision for a future built on technology and innovation, as well as its achievements in digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Participants are required to use generative AI tools to create their circular coin design suitable for minting, while adhering to general ethical and legal standards. The winner will be announced during the UAE Codes 2025 events.

He also announced the launch of several new initiatives in collaboration with global technology leaders. These include training programs with Google to build community capabilities in technology, an Arabic 'AI Leadership Guide' in partnership with global firm Photokite, and educational pathways with Microsoft to train a new generation of AI-ready teachers by 2027.

“We are also partnering with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and leading tech companies to provide modern technology training programs for the Authority's employees. The goal is to develop and empower national talent capable of leading a shared future and leveraging AI to serve both society and the national economy,” Al Olama added.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said that the 'UAE Codes' initiative embodies the leadership's vision to strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation by harnessing artificial intelligence to support a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. He noted that the commemorative coin design challenge represents a national model for enhancing community participation in digital creativity and developing innovative local talent.