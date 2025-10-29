Minister Of Commerce And Industry Chairs Third Quarter 2025 Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, chaired the third-quarter 2025 meeting to review the Ministry's performance for the period. The meeting was attended by H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, Undersecretary of the Ministry, alongside assistant undersecretaries and directors of administrative units.

The meeting reviewed the key achievements of the third quarter and discussed detailed performance indicators across the Ministry's sectors and administrative units. Participants also examined existing challenges and proposed solutions to strengthen the implementation of plans and programmes, improve efficiency, and enhance institutional performance and service quality.

The meeting highlighted several notable achievements, including the entry into force of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Türkiye on 1 August 2025, aimed to reinforce mutual trade relations and ease investment restrictions.

The Ministry also launched an electronic platform for public-private partnership (PPP) projects and introduced 20 new e-services spanning specialised licensing, market monitoring, competition protection, consumer protection, and combatting commercial fraud.

During the third quarter, the Ministry rolled out the Single Window's“Sharikati” on mobile application, alongside a voluntary review programme for merger and acquisition projects.

The Ministry also secured first place and received the Golden Award in the 11th National Cyber Drill. Other key developments included merging the land, sea and air freight activities under a single commercial registration, introducing a temporary commercial licence for service providers in the Sealine area, publishing the updated Industrial Sectors Directory, and issuing a comprehensive guide on trade name procedures.

The Ministry also organised the Public–Private Dialogue Forum, strengthened its strategic partnership with the Korean Intellectual Property Office, and exempted certain categories of citizens from fees for the issuance or replacement of ration cards.

In the Industrial and Business Development Sector, the contribution of manufacturing industries to GDP reached QR13.44bn in the second quarter and QR26.84bn in the first half of 2025.

During the third quarter, 30 factories were evaluated under the Smart Industry Readiness Index.

During the same period, the Ministry enhanced collaboration with the private sector to identify and address challenges, resolving 35 percent of reported issues. Twelve PPP projects were studied during the year-three more than in the previous quarter-while four new projects were launched and one awarded in the third quarter.

The Consumer Affairs Sector also recorded positive results. The number of specialised licences issued increased by 30.87% compared to the third quarter of 2024, with the issuance period reduced to one day. Processing times for pricing requests of goods and services also decreased compared to previous quarters. The number of ration card beneficiaries rose by 2.61%, and the number of fodder distributors increased by 96.9% year-on-year.

The Ministry reviewed the safety levels and strategic reserves of essential commodities and fodder, and successfully resolved more than 8,000 consumer complaints.

At the market monitoring level, the Ministry conducted 73,747 inspection campaigns across all administrative units. He emphasised the importance to enhance competitiveness of national economy in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.