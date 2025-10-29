Argentina, Austria And Costa Rica Teams Arrive For FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

First 48-team FIFA World Cup set to kick off next week

Doha, Qatar: The Argentina U-17 team arrived today, while the Austrian and Costa Rican U-17 teams landed at the Hamad International Airport yesterday ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, making Austria the first nation to touch down in Doha for the highly anticipated youth tournament.

Austria has been drawn into Group L alongside Mali, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia. The team will begin their campaign on November 5 against AFC U-17 Asian Cup runners-up, Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica drawn into Group C with Senegal, Croatia and the United Arab Emirates, will play their first match on November 3 against the AFC U-17 Asian Cup quarterfinalists, the United Arab Emirates. Argentina has been drawn into Group D alongside Belgium, Fiji, and Tunisia. It will begin its campaign on November 3 against Belgium.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 will run from November 3-27 at Aspire Zone's state-of-the-art Competition Complex, featuring multiple pitches designed to create a festival-like atmosphere. The tournament represents a historic milestone as the first-ever 48-team World Cup, featuring young talent from across the globe competing for the coveted trophy.

The final will take place at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 venue Khalifa International Stadium on November 27 at 7pm.