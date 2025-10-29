Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Holds Phone Call With Sudan's Minister Of State At Ministry Of Human Resources And Social Welfare

2025-10-29 02:18:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad held a phone call with the Ministry of State at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Welfare of the Republic of Sudan, Dr. Salma Ishaq Al Khalifa, who is also responsible for the issue of violence against women.

The call discussed the humanitarian situation in Sudan, particularly the latest developments in El Fasher city, and the need to protect women and children.

Gulf Times

